Business notes...business notes

Executive and Director Appointments

Allan McDaniel has been appointed as the managing director of Stationery & Office Supplies Limited. He takes over from his father, David McDaniel while his sister Kelli McDaniel Muschett has been appointed as the deputy managing director.

Michael Noel has been appointed as a director of Republic Financial Holdings Limited effective October 18.

Due to a restructuring exercise by Wigton Windfarm Limited, the role of operations manager will be made redundant effective October 31. The role is currently occupied by Rohan Hay.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Barita Investments Limited sold 52,087 shares between October 13 – 14. Audrey L Flowers-Clarke and Jacinth Kelly of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited purchased 46,179 and 61,047 shares, respectively on October 13.

A director of Mailpac Group Limited bought 122,827 shares between October 12 – 14.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited sold 10 million shares at $8.50, for a consideration of $85 million, to another connected party on October 15. This represents 0.83 per cent of the company's issued share capital.

A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 154,000 shares on October 15.

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has declared a dividend of $0.11 to be paid on November 18 to shareholders on record as of November 4. This payment totals $290.1 million and represents a 93 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Mayberry Investments Limited will be considering a dividend payment today at its board meeting to be paid to shareholders.

Access Financial Services Limited, Proven Investments Limited and Victoria Mutual Investments Limited will consider dividend payments tomorrow, November 11 and November 12, respectively at their board meetings.

ISP Financial Services Limited will have its Supreme Court hearing to allow virtual annual general meetings on November 22.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has declared a dividend of $0.4996 to be paid on November 18 to shareholders on record of October 27. This payment totals $1.94 billion.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) repurchased 2,344,200 shares for an aggregate consideration of CA$14.89 million or US$11.91 million. This has resulted in SFC's issued share count being reduced to 143,306,593 shares.

The Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica Limited as “good” which translates to a scale of CariA on the regional scale. CariCRIS has also reaffirmed NCB Financial Group as high (CariAA) and SVL as good (CariA). PolyPet company has been downgraded.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Jamaica) Limited has launched Select Pay in Jamaica. This buy now, pay later feature will allow credit card users to split big-ticket purchases above $40,000 into smaller monthly instalments.

VM Wealth Management Limited has launched Wealth IPO Edge as its digital initial public offering (IPO) platform. It is the fifth IPO-based platform after GOIPO, IPOPRO, Boss and Einvest.