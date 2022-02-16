Business notes ... Business notes ... Business notes ... Business notes ...

Executive and Director Appointments

Senior vice-president and executive chairman, Financial Services Line of Business of Massy Holdings Limited, Howard Hall, transitioned out of the group on January 31.

Ingrid Ashley has been appointed the deputy chairman of the West Indian Tobacco Company Limited effective February 1.

Anya Chow Chung, Neycha Soodeen and Dr John Paul Clarke have been appointed as directors of Proven Investments Limited effective February 10.

Market Sales and Events

A senior officer of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited sold 75,613 shares on January 24. The trustee of SLJ's Employee Share Purchase plan sold 2,300 shares of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited on January 28 and sold 52,658 shares to an executive on January 31. A connected party of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 273,131 between February 4-9. A connected party of Express Catering Limited sold 32 million shares for a consideration of $153.60 million between January 20 – February 3. A manager of FosRich Company Limited purchased 10,500 shares on January 28. A director of Honey Bun (1982) Limited sold 850,000 shares for a consideration of $8.42 million.

Express Catering Limited expects to file its second quarter financials by Friday after it was delayed due to the implementation of a new ERP system. Fontana expects to file its second quarter results by March 11 due to issued related to COVID-19.

Ruth Josephs has resigned as company secretary of FosRich Company Limited effective February 1 while Cube Corporate Support Limited has been appointed as the new secretary.

QWI's net asset value (NAV) has increased by 11 per cent from $1.40 on December 31 to $1.56 on February 11. This is the highest NAV since QWI issued its prospectus in September 2019.

Cargo Handlers Limited has declared a dividend of $0.12 to be paid on March 22 to shareholders on record as of February 25. This payment totals $56.55 million.

Proven Investments Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.0041 ($0.6444) to be paid on March 9 to shareholders on record as of February 24. This payment totals US$3.11 million ($489.38 million) and is the largest ordinary dividend declared in Proven's history.

Carreras Limited and Sterling Investments Limited will be considering dividend payments for at their board meeting to be held today. Sygnus Credit Investments Limited's board will meet on February 22 to consider a dividend payment to shareholders.