A non-issue

THE Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has scrutinised fresh juice and milk products manufacturer Trade Winds Citrus's acquisition of its competitor, Jamaica Beverages Limited (JBL), citing issues with the sale agreement, dated September 29, 2020. Trade Winds is the producer of the Tru-Juice and Juciful brand juices.

The FTC, which carried out an investigation into the matter, has deemed the sale agreement to be substantially lessening competition, in breach of section 17(1) of the Fair Competition Act (FCA), as it unduly impedes the re-entry of the principals of JBL into the relevant market as well as impedes their entry into other markets. Further, the FTC says it is not satisfied that the agreement qualifies for exemption in section 17(4) of the FCA.

In its 30-page report, the FTC proposes remedial measures designed to mitigate the anti-competitive effects, citing Clause 2 of Appendix B of the sales agreement, in which the principals of JBL agree to a five-year non-compete applicable provision. However, while this provision was duly agreed to and signed by the principals of JBL, the FTC sees such as move as anti-competitive.

In its investigation, “the FTC concludes that Clause 2 of Appendix B in the Agreement for Sale of Assets does not support any legitimate business objective because it extends for a period beyond three years and covers product markets wider than is necessary to achieve the purported objectives of the Agreement. Therefore, the FTC recommends that Trade Winds either:

a) Justify the identified restrictions of the agreement to the satisfaction of the FTC; or

b) Limit the duration and product scope of the agreement to address the concerns of the FTC.”

Trade Winds hits back at FTC

The Jamaica Observer contacted Trade Winds Citrus on the matter and was advised that the company only became aware of the FTC's Final Staff Report on March 11, 2022 when the Business Observer reached out to Managing Director Peter McConnell. In a written response McConnell expressed strong disagreement with the FTC's declaration on the sale agreement.

According to McConnell, “Trade Winds Citrus does not agree that this conclusion is correct, not least because the sale agreement contains a provision that any non-compete terms which are unlawful (ie too long) may be adjusted to such period as is reasonable. The concern with the wording of this conclusion is the inference that the agreement (as a whole) was written in such a way to intentionally lessen competition.”

McConnell argued that the FTC's contention is that the duration of the non-compete agreement of five years is too long and should be reduced to three years. The non-compete agreement specifically addresses the issue of whether the agreed period may contravene the law (ie be too long), and makes provision to reduce the non-compete period accordingly.

He contended that the company's attorneys have explained this provision for adjustment to the FTC, which still contends that the five-year duration for this non-compete obligation as stated in the agreement is likely to be an infringement of the Fair Competition Act.

He emphasised that “our company's attorneys remain in dialogue with the FTC, but we consider this to be a non-issue because the FTC has expressed an opinion and not a ruling, but in any event Trade Winds Citrus has no difficulty engaging with the vendor on this point if they wish to do so”.

The Trade Winds Citrus managing director advised the Business Observer that to the best of the management's knowledge the principals of Jamaica Beverages have no interest in further dialogue on the issue.

In response to the newspaper's desire to doing an article on the issue, McConnell commented, “Trade Winds' principal concern with any article is to avoid misleading innuendo that the consequences of the JBL acquisition was substantively anti-competitive to the relevant markets because of the 'five year non-compete provision', when the FTC actually determined the markets were not affected by the JBL acquisition.”

Continuing, McConnell said, “In short, Trade Winds Citrus wishes to avoid the substantive finding of the FTC report (that the acquisition has not affected the competitiveness of the relevant markets) to be overshadowed by the relatively insignificant point of an agreed five-year non-compete provision between buyer and seller.”

In the meanwhile, Trade Winds Citrus says it is pleased by the FTC's determination that its acquisition of JBL does not have the effect of substantially lessening competition in any of the relevant markets (ie premium juice, fruit juices, fruit drink and dairy). However, it is maintaining that the applicable sale agreement contains a contractual provision which allows for the reduction of non-compete periods as may be determined as reasonable and lawful by a Jamaican court.

The company adds that it proposes to discuss this point further with its attorneys after a comprehensive review of the FTC report.