A refreshed brand goes global: Campari launches Appleton's 15 Year Old Black River Casks

On Monday last Campari announced an update to its premium rum line-up, with the addition of the new “super premium” 15 Year Old Black River Casks rum, crafted by master blender Joy Spence of Appleton Estate. Spence is the first female master blender in the spirits industry.

Originally launching in Canada only in September 2018, Appleton Estate 15 Year Old Black River Casks is now being released globally due to its initial success in the Canadian market, Campari stated.

The launch is being managed by Campari Canada which is owner, importer, and marketer of a portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognised brands spanning across the fine spirits categories.

Campari has been improving capital investment in Jamaica, reaching J$14 billion in 2020, following the group's acquisition of J Wray & Nephew Limited (JWN) in 2012.

Its entry into Jamaica was followed by the global relaunch of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum brand.

Among the investments are the US$7.2-million upgrade of the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, a premier attraction for residents and visitors.

The latest upgrade comes just one year after the brand's relaunch in 2020, which boasted newly designed packaging, better suited to the premium nature of the entire Appleton Estate portfolio.

Campari said the new rum pays homage to the Black River in Jamaica's Nassau Valley, whose waters flow from the spring from which we source the limestone-filtered water used to create all Appleton Estate rum.

“Appleton Estate 15 Year Old Black River Casks reveals aromas of toasted almond and delicate hazelnut followed by notes of intense orange peel, rich vanilla and subtle hints of medium roasted coffee and molasses. This expression presents a coppery hue with a honey gold ring of age, ending with a creamy lingering finish,” according to Campari

In keeping with the minimum age requirement on all Appleton Estate bottles, the 15 Year Old rum has been aged for at least 15 years, creating a smoother and more robust tasting experience.

Campari outlined, “The Black River, the heart of Jamaica, is the soul of Appleton Estate rums. The limestone purifies the rain and the water's movement through the ground gives it a mellow flavour. This character brings a unique profile to the fermentation of our molasses and to the distillation.”