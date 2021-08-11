Adverse weather patterns, COVID-19 stagnate growth of agriculture sector

Jamaica's agriculture sector faced a double whammy in 2020 as “adverse weather conditions” and the negative impact of the novel coronavirus contributed to a 1.4 per cent decline in the sector.

According to the Planning Institute of Jamaica's Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2020, the contraction in the agriculture sector was due to “downturns mainly in traditional export crops, animal farming and fishing”. However, the report highlighted an improvement in the performance of 'Other Agricultural Crops'.

“The year's performance reflected the combined negative effect of the...Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy and adverse conditions,” the ESSJ 2020 outlined, adding that rainfall for the calendar year amounted to 97.7 per cent of the 30-year average.

Excessive rainfall and flooding from the passage of tropical storms Zeta and Eta in October and November, respectively, resulted in a 6.1 per cent contraction in the final quarter due to loss of crops.

In the previous quarters, the agriculture sector recorded mixed performances with a 7.8 per cent growth between January and March, 8.5 per cent dip in output in the April — June dry season, and 2.0 per cent increase from July to September.

TRADITIONAL EXPORTS

“The PIOJ's API (agriculture production index) showed reductions in gross output of Traditional Export Crops, Animal Farming, Fishing and Post-Harvest Activities, which outweighed an increase in Other Agriculural Crops,” the ESSJ 2020 further explained.

Notwithstanding, earnings from the export of traditional crops in 2020 reached US$18.5 million, exceeding US$16.1 million recorded in 2019.

Of the five traditional crops, three recorded a decrease in earnings — citrus, cocoa and pimento. Meanwhile, export of bananas and coffee climbed 25.6 per cent and 32.7 per cent when compared with 2019 results.

At the same time, sugar cane exports suffered from the closure of the St Thomas-based Golden Grove sugar factory in July, reduced output from the Westmoreland-based Frome and St Catherine-based Worthy Park sugar factories, and a fall-off in private sugar cane suppliers.

NON-TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURE

In terms of the growth of non-traditional agriculture, the ESSJ 2020 noted that the parishes of St Elizabeth, Trelawny and Manchester were the most oustanding contributors to increase in crops reaped. Whereas fruits, tubers and potatoes recorded increases, there were declines in the output of legumes, vegetables, cereals and plantains.

Despite growth in milk production as well as beef and veal, the animal-farming industry registered a downturn.

“Incusive of poultry, fallouts may be attributed to reduced demand fron the hotels and restaurant industry and the domestic market,” the survey noted.