AI-enabled quality assurance software developed by Jamaican engineers

TEST engineers from Kingston, Jamaica, and a Jamaican-led team in Los Angeles are using the power of artificial intelligence and automation to help software developers build better products.

Led by Jamaican Stacy Kirk, CEO of QualityWorks Consulting Group, team members included lead architect Dimitri Harding, product manager Shantel Stewart-Gayle, and more than a dozen other engineers who took part in the design, development and testing of the new product named QualityWatcher.

QualityWatcher is described as a groundbreaking tool that merges artificial intelligence with quality assurance (QA) testing. The product helps organisations integrate QA into their workflow, from concept-through-release, using what is described as “ a simple, intuitive interface” that delivers customisable test suite templates and AI-powered test case generation.

The team collaborated globally to develop, test and deliver the new quality assurance (QA) test automation tool.

Kirk's Consulting Group was founded in 2010 by Kirk. It is now headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The woman-led software solutions firm specialises in accelerating software delivery, creating future-ready teams in the process.

Kirk said that the company has grown to become one of the top consulting companies serving clients in the US, UK, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The idea for QualityWatcher as a solution was conceived when the team from Kingston, Jamaica, identified a gap in testing affecting new organisations. QualityWatcher, Kirk highlights, also addresses the needs of junior testers who need guidance and best practices integrated into their tools.

According to the CEO, “The goal of QualityWatcher is to make test case creation and tracking as hands-free as possible by leveraging artificial intelligence and industry experts to create best-in-class test case scenarios.

By automating repetitive and manual testing processes, we can develop and deliver higher quality software, which is something often misunderstood by tech organisations.” The product is set for official launch on March 3, 2022.

How does it work? Using QualityWatcher, testers are able to leverage test suite templates to test blockchain, e-commerce, gaming, mobile, UI/UX, and web applications.

The user can then generate custom test suites and shareable reports with a few clicks, and distribute these insights broadly to stakeholders.

Integration with the most popular test automation frameworks allows QualityWatcher to be an end-to-end solution for most testing teams, Kirk outlined.

Low budget

The CEO said, “QA generally has little-to-no budget, even though it's a critical part of success for most applications. It was important to keep the price point reasonable for small and mid-size markets.”

Following the successful completion of the beta programme, QualityWatcher has been made available by the firm as a subscription-based service.

The software helps organisations integrate QA into their workflow. Kirk notes that the integrated reporting dashboard and QualityMeter enables organisations to measure the quality of their product in real-time during the testing process.

QualityWatcher also delivers on-demand executive reports that provide greater visibility into product quality.