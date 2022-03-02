Airbnb reports longer stays

DEBRA Cumming, CEO of Century 21 Heave-Ho Properties Limited, a real estate company, shares that 2021 was a year in which AirBnB, the short-stay vacation experience which allows property owners to profit from vacation rentals, “did fairly well due to the fact that many hotels were closed and many people coming into the country who needed to quarantine used it for this purpose.”

And, in more recent times, Cumming opined, “The AirBnB market has become quite suffocated with beautifully furnished apartments. They are giving the hotels a lot of competition.”

AirBnB is a shortened version of its original name, AirBedandBreakfast.com.

The communications arm of AirBnB informed the Jamaica Observer that globally there was a 20 per cent uptick, year over year in vacation stays in 2021.

The company cited the remote work factor which developed after COVID-19's advent as a major factor, also projecting that it will continue to be a source of travel “as people find it increasingly possible to work from remote and even exotic locales”.

Noting that people are even living in Airbnb units, the company shared, “Globally, 30 per cent of guest nights in these places have been for long-term stays. In the past year, more than 100,000 guests have stayed continuously on Airbnb for at least three months.”

The company is projecting strong demand extending into 2022, noting, “As of the end of September 2021, we had over 50 per cent more nights booked for stays 12 months out than at this time in 2019. Long-term stays are our fastest-growing category and family trips are our fastest-growing trip type.”

Airbnb is an American company that operates an online marketplace for lodging, vacation rentals, and tourism with a platform accessible via website and mobile app.

Based in San Francisco, California, Airbnb was founded in 2008 by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia and subsequently raised $3.5 billion in its initial public offering.

The company does not own listed properties, but profits by receiving commission from each booking.

In an update provided to the Business Observer in the last week of February 2022, the company has indicated that it is partnering with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) to expand industry participation in the region.

No data was available from the company on growth in the Jamaican market, but Airbnb came out to refute the claim by some Jamaicans that the market is a tough one, given the high cost of utilities and a list of amenities which they say might be “somewhat unrealistic”.

An influx of new listings while utility costs are rising are shaving margins for homeowners who rely on the platform for a source of income.

One 2021 entrant, who declined to give her name, told the Business Observer, “The positives of the Airbnb are its easy booking features, excellent customer service and payment received within 48 hours direct to bank account.”

However, she added, the negatives are being unable to see guest reviews and flexible pricing which she described as “ridiculous because it can go so low as to make property unprofitable, even going below the minimum rate you set”.

She added, “The list of amenities is ridiculous given the actual offering and places onerous requirements on hosts and too-high expectations from guests for what they pay compared to minimal offerings at hotels for higher prices.”

The property owner also complained abouthigh utility bills which on many occasions made the rental unprofitable to maintain in certain markets. She concluded she would be leaving the platform for a long-term rental, stating, “It's cheaper to keep property empty than rent on Airbnb.”

Carlos Olivos, communications official with Airbnb Latin America, told the Business Observer, “The home-sharing community in Jamaica continues to thrive as a complementary component of the local tourism industry.

“Jamaica is an important destination in the Caribbean, and we are committed to strengthening our partnership with tourism authorities to continue promoting Jamaica in an authentic and sustainable way.”

He said the claims by the new Jamaican entrant were inaccurate, noting, “Regarding the feedback shared, the information regarding the platform capabilities is largely false. You may visit Hosting on AirBnB for information on hosting and consider interviewing several hosts for a well-rounded view.” The Airbnb host responded that she was simply sharing her experience.

The company, meanwhile, is gung-ho about regional prospects for 2022, sharing with the Business Observer that it has inked a new partnership deal with the CTO to promote member countries. The CTO currently has 24 member countries, including Jamaica.

The company said that the partnership is “designed to amplify the Caribbean's recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting safe, responsible travel to the region.

“This partnership is one of the many initiatives in the CTO's ongoing programme to help its members rebuild tourism in their destinations.”

The communications office told the Business Observer that the novel coronavirus pandemic shifted the way people travel and their motivation, adding, “In a global survey conducted by Airbnb, it was found that more than one-third (38 per cent) of self-identified hybrid/remote employees say they would rather quit their jobs than go back to work in-person full-time. Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of all respondents in this global study say they have come to expect more flexibility from their employers.”

“One-third say that after the pandemic, they will live somewhere else while working remotely more often than before the crisis. More than one-third (37 per cent) say they will undertake longer-stay travel. People increasingly are living on Airbnb.”

Globally, from July to September 2021, 20 per cent of nights booked were for stays of one month or longer. Guests in 2021 spent more on these longer stays than at any point in Airbnb history, it was stated.

The company, meanwhile, said that its platform has been updated with new search features including a flexible option for “when you are flexible about where or when you are travelling”.

It was noted that guests have used I'm flexible more than 500 million times, adding, “Due to the popularity of this feature, the company is expanding the date range where guests can search to 12 months out (from six).”

The company has also added a new translation engine that provides a seamless experience for hosts and guests in over 60 languages which removes the need for click-to-translate buttons by automatically translating listing descriptions and reviews.

It also cited its AirCover, under which hosts receive: $1-m damage protection, $1-m liability insurance, income loss protection, pet damage protection, and deep-cleaning protection.

The company said it has also introduced a Neighbour Support Line which makes it even easier for community members to “raise issues that may arise with nearby listings”.