Alliance boss booted by Elite shareholders

Amid his current court case for breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act and Banking Services Act, Alliance Financial Services Limited President and CEO Peter Chin saw his stint as a director of Elite Diagnostic Limited come to an end on December 14 as shareholders voted against his re-election.

Chin was appointed as a non-executive director of the medical imaging company on November 11, 2017 and re-elected on December 5, 2018 at the company's first annual general meeting (AGM) as a publicly listed company. According to Article 102 of Elite's articles of incorporation, one-third of directors shall retire from office and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

While Wisynco Group Limited chairman William Mahfood was re-elected by a unanimous vote, Chin's resolution on his reappointment was not moved or seconded by anyone on the floor. There were seven votes against the resolution and one in favour at the small AGM. Chin wasn't present for the meeting as he was attending his hearing at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. All other resolutions were approved by the shareholders.

Chairman Steven Gooden pointed out that the board hadn't discussed Chin's status as a director since there was no board meeting in recent weeks. The retirement of Chin leaves Elite with eight directors including the newly appointed Mark Kerr-Jarrett. Only Gooden and Dr Neil Fong were present as directors for the AGM along with acting CEO Marjorie Miller.

Chin was re-elected to the board of AMG Paper and Packaging Company Limited on February 25 where he currently serves as chairman. He was appointed to the chairman role in February 2019 and re-elected before in January 2017. It's unknown whether discussions are ongoing about Chin's role ahead of the company's 2022 AGM.