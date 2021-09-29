American Airlines adding more flights to Jamaica come December

AMERICAN Airlines, regarded as the world's largest passenger airline when measured by fleet size, has announced the addition of more flights to Jamaica to meet the expected peak winter tourist season demand.

The announcement was recently made during a meeting involving Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, other senior Jamaican tourism officials and American Airlines officials, who committed more passenger seats to Jamaica for the winter tourist season which starts on December 15.

The American carrier announced that by December, Jamaica will see as many as 17 non-stop flights per day as demand for the destination rises. The Jamaican tourism delegation is currently in North America as part of a series of meetings with a number of travel industry leaders across Jamaica's two largest source markets — the United States and Canada.

The news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. There was good news for Kingston travellers though, as American Airlines plans to increase the number of daily flights between Kingston and Miami.

American Airlines offers non-stop services between Jamaica and Miami, Philadelphia, New York JFK, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, and Boston. The American Airline management team advised that Jamaica topped the Caribbean among consumers on their expansive American Airlines Vacations platform.

Additionally, the airline will be utilising its new, large, wide-bodied Boeing 787 aircraft on several key routes to Jamaica starting November.

The Jamaican tourism delegation visits North America to increase arrivals to the island in the coming weeks and months, in particular, the winter tourist season. In addition, the meetings are designed to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

The strong Jamaican tourism delegation also comprises Jamaica Tourist Board Chairman John Lynch; Director of Tourism Donovan White; senior strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas Donnie Dawson.