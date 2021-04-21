American Airlines to resume hiring pilots

American Airlines (AA) plans to resume hiring pilots this fall, the carrier told aviators on Tuesday, as a rebound in demand prompts airlines to rethink their future staffing.

AA plans to start by hiring 300 new pilots by the end of the year and plans to double that number in 2022, said Chip Long, AA's vice-president of flight operations.

The Fort Worth-based carrier has about 15,000 pilots, though hundreds have taken early retirement or are scheduled to stop flying in the coming years as they turn 65 — the federally-mandated retirement age for airline pilots.

The novel coronavirus pandemic derailed airline hiring plans in March last year as carriers scrambled to reduce their headcounts to cut costs when travel demand plunged.

Bookings have since recovered, led by vacationers flying within the US, airlines have recently reported.

United Airlines also indicated plans to restart pilot hiring next month, while low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines began training for new pilots in March, and JetBlue Airways has also made plans to start hiring pilots later this year.