Amicable separation

After several months of negotiations SSL Venture Capital (SSLVC) has completed the sale of its shares in data and research company Bluedot Data Intelligence.

At the same time Bluedot has also bought back the 20 per cent shareholding in the company, which SSLVC had sold to start-up company Yes Iyah Limited after Bluedot could not come up with the money to buy out SSLVC's 50% share equity in the company.

However, after a year of negotiations Bluedot CEO Larren Peart has purchased all remaining shares in the company including SSLVC's holdings, which complete the venture capitalists' divestiture of the research company.

SSLVC Chief Operating Officer Anthony Dunn told the Jamaica Observer that the publicly listed venture capital outfit is pleased with the amicable settlement of the matter.

According to him, “We've done our best in working together toward this outcome, whilst protecting the interest of our shareholders. “We are happy to see that Larren has been able to meet the terms of the agreement and conclude the transaction.”

Dunn added, “We continue to think well of the Bluedot team and wish them continued success.”

In a statement jointly issued by both Bluedot and SSLVC, Bluedot CEO and founder Larren Peart declared his bullish outlook for Bluedot whilst highlighting the company's mission to broker a culture of data-driven decision-making in the region.

“In the wake of the pandemic, we saw opportunities for growth and expansion that would not be possible as we needed certain flexibility that would not have been possible under a listed company. We are happy to have settled all the necessary obligations and are looking forward to aggressively executing our mission,” Peart remarked.

Peart, who initially had 20 per cent ownership of the company at the time of the exit, has repurchased shares from SSLVC, Yes Iyah Ltd, as well as from two other private investors. Speaking to the future of the company, Peart declared, “I've never been more excited about Bluedot and I'm looking forward to what is to come.”

For his part SSL Group CEO Zachary Harding noted, “SSLVC invested in Bluedot because we believed in the company, and when the decision was made for them to go it alone, we also supported that within the parameters of our agreement. The truth is that this would have been a straightforward transaction had it not been for the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Harding commended the Bluedot CEO, explaining that “even amidst the constraints of this economy he was effective at gathering the capital needed to meet his obligations and facilitate this mutual exit.” He made the point that SSLVC was built as a vehicle that supports entrepreneurs and young businesses as they move toward their growth phase.

Yes Iyah got an offer it

Speaking with the Business Observer, Ryan Reid, a director of Yes Iyah, confirmed that “Larren Peart has purchased the 20 per cent stake recently held by Yes Iyah Limited in Bluedot Data Intelligence. The transaction value was not disclosed but Yes Iyah director Dr Michael Banbury said, “Larren is a true entrepreneur who believes strongly in his vision and is obviously willing to back his company.”

According to the Yes Iyah director, “He (Peart) simply gave us an offer we could not refuse. We wish him all the best and certainly Bluedot will continue growing from strength to strength.”