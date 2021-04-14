Another US airline adds Jamaica to its route

The local tourism industry is welcoming the news that Jamaica has secured more airlifts into the island, as American carrier Frontier Airlines is expanding its route services to include Jamaica.

The low-cost carrier is set to launch new flights into Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, starting on May 28 from the Magic City of Miami.

Frontier Airlines will be operating three weekly services into Montego Bay on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. The move to Jamaica comes as Frontier resumes its expansion in the Caribbean, having already started flying to other new regional destinations.

FRONTIER'S CARIBBEAN EXPANSION

The inaugural flight will be Frontier's latest Caribbean expansion out of Miami International Airport, where the carrier first kicked off its Caribbean flights in 2019. Since then Frontier has set up a 130-employee crew base in Miami at the beginning of 2020.

It is likely that the carrier will continue ramping up its Caribbean network out of Miami. Since the reopening of tourism in the island in June of last year after a three-month shutdown of the sector due to COVID-19, Jamaica has managed to woo back a number of airlines to the island with new flights.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK ABOUT THE MOVE

For his part, Frontier's Senior Vice-President John Brutlag said, “We're excited to grow again in Miami with new nonstop flights to Montego Bay. Mobay is an incredibly unique destination with countless activities, extraordinary scenery and plenty of warm sunshine. This new service offers travellers unprecedented affordability and convenience to visit this top vacation spot.”

Commenting on Frontier's decision to offer weekly flights into Jamaica, CEO of Miami International Airport, Lester Sola, remarked, “We're excited to see Frontier adding yet another international route to their extensive network of flights at Miami International Airport. Jamaica continues to be one of our busiest international markets and Frontier's new Montego Bay service will provide those travellers with even more travel options between our two popular tourism destinations.”

MORE AMERICAN GATEWAYS OPENING UP

In addition to securing additional flights into the country, another US gateway is close to being opened up for Jamaica. State legislators in Connecticut are pushing to have direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica.

This will result in Jamaica further penetrating major American gateways providing visitors coming through Connecticut with direct flights to the island. State legislators in Connecticut have sponsored a Bill to effect flights from Bradley International to Jamaica. The Bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives this legislative session.

Proponents of the Bill say it would be economically beneficial for both Connecticut and Jamaica, noting that it would help out travellers who would not need to waste time with a connecting flight or drive to John F Kennedy or Logan airports.