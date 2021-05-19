April records -0.5 per cent inflation rate

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) for the month of April reported an inflation rate of -0.5 per cent. The rate in the previous month was 1.1 per cent.

This, the entity said, stemmed from a 0.5 per cent decrease in the consumer price index (CPI) which moved from 108.3 in March to 107. 7 in April.

The CPI is used to measure changes in the general prices of goods and services consumed by private households.

“The decline in the CPI was mainly due to a 4.0 per cent fall in the index for the heavily weighted 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' division,” Statin stated in a recent bulletin, further noting that the decrease in the division was largely due to a fall in electricity rates, impacted by lower fuel rates and a fall in the billing exchange rate.

According to Statin, the decline was, however, tempered by an increase in the index for the divisions 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' by 0.5 per cent and 'transport' by 0.3 per cent.

“All groups within the 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' division recorded increases in their index during the month. The index for the group 'food' rose by 0.5 per cent while that for the 'non-alcoholic beverages' group went up by 0.4 per cent. Higher prices for petrol contributed to the increase in the index for the 'transport' division,” STATIN said.

At the end of April the calendar year-to-date (April 2020-April 2021), inflation rate stood at 0.4 per cent while point-to-point inflation measured 3.8 per cent — 0.2 percentage points below the lower limit of the Bank of Jamaica's prescribed 4-6 per cent target. The inflation rates for the three regions were at: -0.5 per cent in the Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMA), -0.6 per cent in other urban centres (OUC), and -0.5 per cent for the rural area (RA).