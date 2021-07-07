Aryvve expands into Corporate Area with recent launch

FOLLOWING an official launch of its ride share platform two years ago, technology and transport service company Aryvve Limited recently expanded its service to Kingston and Portmore in an attempt to build out its corporate area customer base.

The company had previously said that there were over 300,000 customers in this market to be served.

The Ocho Rios-based entity, which commenced operations with services mainly concentrated along the north coast of the island, currently services the transport needs of the tourist industry through approximately 80 operators enlisted to that platform. Following the recent roll-out of a Corporate Area platform, the company is further seeking to grow market share in the local ride share industry as well as provide additional earning opportunities for licensed transport operators registered with the local authorities.

With an intention to onboard approximately 500 transport operators, Aryvve, at the launch of its corporate service late last month, said it began this venture with the addition of over 20 new drivers, which it was expecting to increase as the registration process continues.

“We're currently enrolling some Portmore drivers, adding about five new operators per week. Our goal right now is to continue to add more drivers and new customers as we seek to get the service into the consciousness of everyday people and as we eliminate the number of vehicles on the road causing backed-up taffic,” said Ray Lee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in an interview with the Business Observer.

Lee said that by accessing the platform, customers in the Corporate Area can now easily download the app from the various play stores, register, book and confirm their rides — having the added privilege of viewing the photos of drivers and vehicles as well as track the progress of rides on arrival. “Once the drop has been made and the transaction completed, customers will immediately get an email with their receipt. Our rate is charged per kilometre and is very much in line with the other operators out there,” he added.

Just last month, global ride share giant Uber also announced the launch of its services locally, indicating a roll-out of its service across the Corporate Area.

Ray, in commenting on the prospects of his business, said that despite the increased competition, there has so far been a steady uptake of the service offered by his company, with customer feedback being mostly positive. He cited office professionals as being atop the most popular users of the Corporate Area service.

“Most of these users we find are curious of the service and just want to see how it works. The trips so far have been mostly short ones and under a $1000, hence obviously more of a trial at the moment, but we hope to get longer trips to the airport and other destinations,” he said. .

He said that with the addition of another platform dubbed Aryvve Local expected to be launched later this year, service in its north coast operation is also to be expanded as the company moves to target non-tourist customers. Lee aaded that with a major boost expected for tourism this summer, there was also the expectation for growth in tourist-related travels along with the transport businesses operating within the industry.

“The numbers are going up and that's a good thing. Based on future projections we're going to have a very good summer and an even more amazing winter. We are very encouraged by the numbers as it's been going very good as the numbers steadily grow with the arrivals,” he stated.