Back in business

Following a three month period of review during which its flagship product the Family Indemnity Plan (FIP) was placed under review, Cuna Caribbean Insurance Jamaica Limited (CCIJL) indicated that, effective January 3, the plan was available once more.

It was previously suspended for a three-month period.

The company outlined that the intake of new applications was put on hold to facilitate a review of the products in conjunction with the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

The update sent to the Jamaica Observer, stated “Effective January 3, 2022, CCIJ has resumed the acceptance for its Family Indemnity Plan and Family Indemnity Plan with Critical Illness Rider.” These, it added, are available at credit unions as well as Affinity Group or FIP partners.

CUNA indicates that no element of the plan has been removed, which means that credit unions and its affiliates remain the main administrators and points where queries and claims can be made.

The company also notes, “All existing plans prior to the review remain intact.”

CCIJ said, “All existing certificate holders can continue to make changes; for example, upgrades or changes to insured persons. Also, all valued claims have been or continue to be honoured.”

Sunita Tiwari, vice-president of sales and strategy, was also named by the company as point person for further enquiries. The company did not explain further the concerns which the FSC might have had about the plan.

Cuna Mutual, which provides life insurance through its network of credit unions in the Caribbean, completed the three-month review for the product under which the lives of as many as six family members could be underwritten.

The premium cost and benefits monthly are $422.40 for a payout of $80,000 for each family member who dies;a premium of $633.60 for a payout of $120,000 per death; a premium of $792.00 for a payout of $150,000 per death; and a monthly premium of $1,320.00 for a payout of $250,000.

A premium of $2,112.00 is for a pay out of $400,000 per death; and a premium of $3,432.00 covers each family member for $650,000; while the monthly premium of $5,280.00 will provide coverage of $1 million for each of six family members who die.

The company's website indicates that the FIP policy does not involve a medical, as members were simply required to complete an enrolment form and pay the first monthly premium.

Coverage takes effect on the first of the month following enrolment. There was a six-month waiting period during which only claims arising from accidental death would be paid.