Bank customers still resisting electronic banking

There were decreases in the volume and value of Jamaican dollar transactions processed by the commercial banks' automated banking machines (ABMs) in 2018 compared to 2017.

The volume of the transactions declined 1.7 per cent to 62.3 million, the monetary value of the transactions decreased by 43.4 per cent to $523.4 billion and, according to the information provided in the 2018 Economic and Social Survey of Jamaica (ESSJ), media reports of compromised ABMs across Jamaica may have contributed to the decline.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) annual survey said that the number of transactions at point of sale (POS) terminals increased by 16.4 per cent to 48.3 million, while the value of transactions processed increased by 30.9 per cent to $619.7 billion.

The ESSJ said that these increases may be attributed, in part, to the roll-out of new mobile POS solutions targeted at small business owners, as well as the downturn in the use of ABMs.

The number of US dollar transactions processed at the ABMs increased by 35.7 per cent to 709,241 with a total value of US$323.2 million. POS transactions increased by 5.8 per cent to 3.5 million for the 11-month period at a total value of US$766.3 million.

POS data for December, 2018 were not available at the time of the reporting, but data for the 11-month period (January-November) showed increases relative to 2016.

Information communication and technology (ICT) has continued to facilitate ease of doing business through the ABMs and the POS terminals.

Statistics from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) indicated that 801 ABMs were in operation across the island by the commercial banks as at December, 2018, along with 34,098 POS terminals which are used by businesses, for example, supermarkets, restaurants and shops. This represented a 16.1 per cent and 17 per cent increase, respectively, relative to 2017.

The number of ABMs operated under the seven-member MultiLink terminal network, including commercial banks, rose by 11 to 939.

Distribution of ABMs on a parish by parish basis showed the highest concentration in St Andrew — 28.3 per cent, St Catherine — 14.3 per cent and St James — 12.2 per cent), which together account for 54.8 per cent.

The media reported in December that over the year, criminals stole more than $100 million from the accounts of debit and credit card holders by rigging ABMs. The banks in response claims that this kind of reporting is influencing the resistance to using the technology.

A year ago, the issue of automated banking services by rural customers lagging behind urban areas was raised by Brian Boothe, head of retail banking at National Commercial Bank (NCB), who said that his bank expected that customers would eventually follow the trend and was therefore investing in making it happen.

NCB, Jamaica's largest bank, currently has over 270 ABMs, including 88 iABMs, or intelligent banking machines, that dispense cash and accept cheques and cash deposits, 36 kiosks and 12,000 (POS) machines deployed nationwide.

Boothe admitted then that there were pockets of resistance to the machines, but that the data showed that the number of customers using ABMs was growing.

He said that there had been a 66 per cent reduction in the volumes processed inside the branches while, at the same time, there had been a 100 per cent increase in volumes processed via the ABMs.

However, there is still some concern in banking circles that in nudging customers away from human interaction inside the branches to the dealing entirely with machines, may be putting pressure on the system to keep pace with usage.

The ESSJ report is that while more customers may be turning to the AMBs or ATMs (automatic teller machines) there is a great deal of resistance to relying entirely on electronic banking which is probably being expressed in the long lines that still existing inside many banks.

The PIOJ's Economic and Social Survey 2018 was tabled in Parliament on Friday last.