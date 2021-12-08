Bank of Jamaica offers clarity on $5,000 commemorative banknote

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in a news release issued yesterday, said it is aware that the $5,000 commemorative banknote, issued on July 23, 2012 in celebration of Jamaica's 50 years of political independence, is currently in circulation.

The BOJ has also been advised that individuals are experiencing difficulty conducting transactions with this banknote. In this regard, it has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Although the commemorative $5,000 note is similar to the standard $5,000, there are some differences in appearance. Nevertheless, the bank wishes to advise that both versions are genuine and acceptable for all transactions as legal tender,” stated the central bank.

The front of both versions of the $5,000 features the image of the late former Prime Minister of Jamaica Hugh Lawson Shearer. However, in addition to this, the front of the commemorative $5,000 note also features the Jamaica 50 logo.

The back of the standard $5,000 and the commemorative version are similar except for the vignette, which is an aerial view of Highway 2000, for the former. For the commemorative $5,000, the back of the banknote bears the photograph of a group of children from Central Branch Primary School (c 1962), representing the national motto, “Out of Many, One People”.

This photograph previously appeared on the reverse (back) of the $2.00 banknote, which was in circulation between 1969 and 1994. In terms of the security features, these remain the same for both standard $5,000 note and the commemorative $5,000 note.

Despite the abovementioned differences between the standard version of the $5,000 note and the commemorative version, both are genuine notes for use in the settlement of transactions, as long as the security features are consistent with those reflected on the BOJ's website at Banknotes » Bank of Jamaica (boj.org.jm).