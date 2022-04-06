Banks migrating to a new standard

Local banks are moving away from the Swift Message Type (MT) standard to the Universal Financial Industry Message Scheme — ISO 20022.

SWIFT message types are the format used to send messages to financial institutions on the SWIFT network.

SWIFT, which is short for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a Belgian cooperative society providing services related to the execution of financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide.

The adoption of the Universal Financial Industry Message Scheme standard is expected to improve payment processing efficiency and promote interoperability among financial institutions, financial market infrastructures and end-users.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in a media release, noted: “This initiative is part of the bank's strategic vision to enhance end-to-end efficiency for payments.”

The migration is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“The bank's target is to ensure that the JamClear systems will be updated to facilitate both the ISO 20022 standard and the current SWIFT MT standards by the second quarter of 2023. This is to allow participants that interface with JamClear to transition at their own pace. The bank will facilitate co-existence of the ISO 20022 standard with the current SWIFT MT standards until November 2025,” the BOJ noted.

The new standard is a multi-part international standard that enables a common global “language” for the development of messages in the payments, cards & related financial services, securities, foreign exchange trading, derivatives and trade services sectors.

The standard's methodology describes business processes and a common business language, which can be rendered in different syntaxes enabling implementation for messaging and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The registration process ensures that business models are in compliance with the standard for the exchange of information for financial services. It is also supported by a central repository, which includes a data dictionary and a catalogue of messages — and is accessible to all.

The dictionary helps the financial community align and do business by providing concise definitions for common business concepts.

Entities are required to notify the BOJ of their intention to adopt the standard and timeline for implementation. All transitioning entities are being asked to advise the Bank by sending an e-mail to ISO20022@boj.org.jm by April 29, 2022.