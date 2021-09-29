Barita's APO pulls in $10.78 billion from over 3,000 applications

BARITA Investments Limited's just-concluded additional public offer (APO) has pulled in $10.78 billion for the company.

The APO was oversubscribed, receiving over 3,000 applications with the company exercising the option to upsize the offer to 134,785,150 new ordinary shares reflecting an upsize of 9,785,150 new ordinary shares. The original offer for subscription was for 125,000,000 shares with the ability to upsize to a maximum of 187,500,000 shares pursuant to the APO prospectus dated August 26, 2021.

The management of Jamaica's first brokerage house – formed by Rita Humphries-Lewin in 1974 – says it is encouraged by the unqualified support and confidence that the market has shown via its participation in the APO despite the challenging operating environment, which is set against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic. The APO, which opened on September 6, 2021 and closed on September 21, 2021, spanned only twelve business days, four of which were the subject of mandatory lockdowns in response to the pandemic.

The management observed that clients' response showed significant adoption of Barita's Online Stock Solution (BOSS), with the number of applications received via this medium rising 45% for this second APO when compared to the first one in September 2020 APO.

The proceeds from the APO will allow the investment and brokerage house to seek new investments for the benefit of the entire country and the Caribbean region. According to the management, “with a larger capital base, we have been further strengthened to take on development projects and fuel growth for all our investors and stakeholders”.

Barita's management added that, “the success of Barita and Jamaica is hinged on building, not breaking linkages for the collective benefit of the average man and woman, the wider capital markets, the financial services sector, and Caricom. Jamaica is poised to come out of this pandemic with the promise that has made us resilient for centuries. We are energetic, agile, and ready to shape a bright future. We will assert leadership as we resolve to build on the legacy of Dr Rita Humphries Lewin with unwavering determination to work hard to meet your expectations and create wealth for our clients and shareholders”.