BATV reviewing pandemic pause

Dawkins Brown, executive chairman of Dawgen Global and Crowe Horwath Jamaica, says Business Access Television (BATV) which was purchased by his group in July 2019 will now be examining for roll-out programmes which were previously delayed by the pandemic, although the pandemic situation is still under review.

Brown told the Jamaica Observer, “We did pause our plans with the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are reviewing the current wave to determine how we will resume our plans for the media entity. In the interim we continue to broadcast and work on some new programmes that we will be rolling out.”

The company specialises in business news broadcasts on the Digicel /Flow Home Time channels. Dawgen says the company also continues broadcasts throughout the Caribbean.

Brown's company, Dawgen Global, operates Crowe Horwath Jamaica which is a member firm of Crowe Global, the eighth largest global accounting and advisory network in the world. The network consists of more than 220 offices with over 36,500 employees in 130 countries.

In July 2019 the company acquired BATV, at the time a five-year-old business run by businessmen Leighton Davis and Garth Walker.

The company was tapped for its regional reach. Earlier in 2019, BATV launched its expansion into Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Barbados, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The company focuses on business- and economy-based programming and asserts that it has “been pivotal in creating a more business-focused mindset for Jamaicans and viewers across the region,” as was outlined in the press release announcing the 2019 acquisition.

Garth Walker said at the time that BATV, under Dawgen Global, would operate an integrated business solution firm with a Caribbean focus.

Brown said the company would be used in marketing plans. “We intend to use BATV as a tool to offer cutting edge marketing services to clients in the Caribbean,” he stated in the 2019 company release.