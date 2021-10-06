Best Dressed ramps up chicken production ahead of Christmas demand

Best Dressed ramps up chicken production ahead of Christmas demandWednesday, October 06, 2021
Jamaica Broilers has ramped up production of its Best Dressed chicken ahead of the Christmas season to ensure uninterrupted poultry supplies.
“Christmas brings increased demand for our quality poultry products and, despite the disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect this year to be no different. We will continue to supply Jamaica's favourite chicken and we have already boosted production throughout our supply chain, so our customers can count on us,” said Dave Fairman, vice-president, The Best Dressed Chicken.
With more than 70 contract farmers, a feed mill, breeder operations, and a hatchery, The Best Dressed Chicken's fully integrated operations give the company the advantage of precise intelligence and flexibility to supply the market successfully. The company produces a range of frozen and chilled poultry and recently became the first in the Caribbean to introduce No Antibiotics Ever.
“While movement restrictions affect the shopping occasions for our customers, poultry consumption continues to grow as it is the most affordable high-quality protein. We are proud of the role we play in ensuring Jamaica's food security, and we will meet this commitment to the fullest,” said Mike Jones, sales and marketing director, The Best Dressed Chicken.
