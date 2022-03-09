Biden targets cryptocurrencies to squeeze Russia

IN a Business Observer follow-up…US President Joe Biden is moving to nullify Russia's attempt to use cryptocurrency to circumvent the impact of the sanctions being rolled out by Western allies over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reports from out of the United States indicate that Biden is to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how the digital currency is traded. The move comes as US officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia's use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions have sent the ruble, Russia's currency, to historic lows. The authorities have closed the country's stock market. The Business Observer reported two weeks ago that Russian companies were planning on using cryptocurrency tools at their disposal to evade sanctions, including a so-called digital ruble and ransomware.

We also reported that Russian entities are preparing to suppress some of the worst effects by making deals with anyone around the world willing to work with them using digital currencies to bypass the control points that governments rely on, mainly transfers of money by banks to block deal execution.

The Associated Press spoke with two individuals familiar with the pending cryptocurrency executive order in which they declared that it should be issued this week, having been in the works long before the war. Both individuals spoke on condition of anonymity.

While US officials have played down the significance of cryptocurrency to Russia's ability to evade sanctions, it remains a concern. One of the individuals commented that the president's national security team has already been on the lookout for the use and creation of front companies and alternative financial institutions that Moscow might try to employ to get around sanctions.

Crypto is one of several spaces that the Biden Administration is looking to shore up as it tries to make certain that sanctions on Russia have maximum impact. The official said past experiences in Iran and Venezuela with sanctions evasion are informing the White House's efforts.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reported last week that the Administration, “will continue to look at how the sanctions work and evaluate whether or not there are liquid leakages and we have the possibility to address them. I often hear cryptocurrency mentioned and that is a channel to be watched.”

Additional export controls and new sanction targets are also expected to be unveiled in the days and weeks ahead to counter Russian sanction evasion efforts, the official said. On Monday, Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert advising financial institutions to be “vigilant” against any efforts to evade sanctions in connection with Russia's war in Ukraine.

The order is expected to describe what government agencies, including the US Treasury Department, need to do to develop policies and regulations on digital currencies. It is expected to include a request for the State Department to ensure that American cryptocurrency laws are aligned with those of US allies and will ask the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which monitors the stability of the US financial system to study illicit finance concerns.

Additionally, the order will explore the possibility of a new central bank digital currency. The Federal Reserve issued a paper on the topic in January that explores the risks and benefits of US-backed digital currency.

Implicit in the order will be that cryptocurrency will remain a part of the US economy for years to come. The White House's plans to move forward with the executive order were first reported by Bloomberg News.