Big winners and losers of 2021

Big winners and losers of 2021Wednesday, January 05, 2022
With another year under COVID-19, the Business Observer has reviewed the performance of the largest movers by market capitalisation in 2021.
Winners
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) – This conglomerate was the 13th best-performing stock in 2021, with the stock price rising by 60 per cent, while the company's market capitalisation grew by an astounding $37.16 billion to $99.53 billion. Its price closed the year at $100.02.
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ)– The financial services group saw its market capitalisation increase from $194.03 billion to $214.85 billion to leave it as the second most valuable company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). Its stock price ended 2021 at $55.01.
Barita Investments Limited (BIL) – After another additional public offering (APO) and price run in the last week of the year, Barita's market capital ended the period at $119.74 billion, an increase of $19.82 billion for 2021. Barita's price closed 2021 at $98.12.
Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ) – Following a rocky 2020, CPJ's market capital grew from $2.84 billion to $14.34 billion, a change of $11.51 billion. CPJ was the best performing stock for 2021 as it rallied by an astonishing 406 per cent to $13.04.
Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS) – PBS was the best-performing stock on the JSE's USD Market as its market capitalisation rose by US $65.17 million ($10.11 billion) to US$204.83 million ($31.76 billion). This was accompanied by the issuance of shares during the period to acquire PBS Technology Group Limited. PBS closed 2021 at US$1.10.
JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) – The improving financial group saw its market cap climb by $9.29 billion to $77.13 billion. JMMBGL's improving fundamentals made it one of the 'cheapest' stocks by traditional metrics. JMMBGL's stock price ended the period up 14 per cent at $39.44.
Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC) – Despite the cement manufacturer's market capitalisation surpassing $100 billion during the fourth quarter, it only increased by $6 billion to end the year at $59.46 billion.
Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) – As the first initial public offering of 2021, Fesco's market capitalisation nearly tripled as it rose from $2 billion to $7.2 billion. Fesco closed the year at $2.88.
Carreras Limited (CAR) – The growing distributor's market capitalisation improved by $3.98 billion to $39.03 billion. It closed 2021 at $8.04.
Jamaican Teas Limited (JAMT) – Following its November 2020 stock split, JAMT's market capitalisation rose from $4.24 billion to $8.19 billion, a rise of $3.96 billion. It closed the period at $3.81.
Losers
NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) – Though still the largest company by market capitalisation at $306.52 billion, NCBFG shed $46.79 billion in market capitalisation during 2021. It closed the year with a price of $124.26.
Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJ) – While it remains valued above 12 figures, SGJ's market capitalisation dropped by $25.23 billion to end 2021 at $112.05 billion. Its price was $36.01 at the end of 2021.
Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) – Though GHL doubled within the first week of relisting, its market capitalisation closed 2021 at $120.35 billion after shedding $14.80 billion in value. It closed 2021 at $518.70.
Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) – Even with a sizeable spread, KW's market capitalisation decreased by $9.68 billion to $56.61 billion. The price closed the year at $39.58.
Panjam Investments Limited (PJAM) – Though trading within a small band, PJAM's market capitalisation declined by $3.35 billion to $69.14 billion. It closed the year at $54.85.
Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) – Though the winds remained steady in the year, WIG's market capitalisation slowed down by $2.53 billion to $5.72 billion. WIG's price ended the year $0.02 above its listing price at $0.52.
Margaritaville Turks Limited (MTLJMD) – While ports remain closed in 2021, MTL's market cap went down by $1.85 billion to $1.08 billion. It closed the year at $16.
Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) – Proven's market cap decreased by $1.77 billion to $25.13 billion. Following its successful APO, Proven's JMD price ended the year at $33.09.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SELECTF) – While parts of the market experienced some recovery, Selectf's market cap decreased by $612 million to $2.55 billion. While its net asset value is $0.81, its stock price ended the year at $0.50.
Wisynco Group Limited – Wisynco's market capitalization moved from $63.26 billion to $62.73 billion, a change of $525.86 million. Its price closed 2021 at $16.70.
