BlinkSky Jamaica enters partnership with GraceKennedy Value Rewards

BLINKSKY Jamaica has entered a partnership with one of Jamaica's most popular customer loyalty programmes, GraceKennedy Value Rewards (GKVR), to enhance rewards offerings to its members. The agreement will see GKVR members gaining access to a wider catalogue of reward options through the BlinkSky Jamaica digital gifting platform, which provides direct-to-mobile digital gift cards for over 1200 leading local and international brands.

General manager of BlinkSky Jamaica, Sherika Jackson Grant expressed delight about the partnership with GK Value Rewards.

“We are excited about the value that we will be able to deliver in supporting GK's loyalty programme. GK Value Rewards members will now have access to the full BlinkSky catalogue of digital gift cards, across industries such as travel and hotel, retail, restaurants, and other lifestyle merchants. As we onboard more local merchants, our offerings will increase and GKVR members will get even more value from the programme,” Jackson Grant said.

Existing GKVR members earn points when they transact business with participating GK brands, including Hi-Lo supermarkets, GK Insurance, First Global Bank, Bill Express, and FX Trader. Points earned are based on the value and frequency of transactions completed. Members choose from a range of reward options, including special discounts and vacation packages. Through the new partnership with BlinkSky Jamaica, GKVR will increase its rewards offerings by allowing members to use their loyalty points to instantly access digital rewards on their phone via SMS, email, or WhatsApp, which can be redeemed online or in store.

BlinkSky Jamaica has signalled plans to sign on upwards of 50 of the island's leading corporations and consumer brands by the end of this year. This arrangement with GK Value Rewards suggests that the platform is well positioned to meet that goal. Merchants offering digital gift cards through the BlinkSky platform will now have access to GKVR's wide audience of over 250,000 members.

BlinkSky Jamaica, which was first introduced to the market in 2020, has already signed on Jamaican brands such as Fontana, Chocolate Dreams, Juici Patties, Adam and Eve Day Spa, Gorgeous Flowers, Bresheh, and others, as well as corporations to facilitate employee rewards programmes. The company's impressive array of local and international brands and the direct-to-mobile model continues to prompt widespread interest in the local market.