Bluedot founder and CEO said to be in breach of deal with SSL Venture Capital

Founder of data insights company Bluedot, Larren Peart, has seeminly reneged on a deal with investment outfit SSL Venture Capital in which he would reacquire majority share ownership of his company. Peart is now said to be in breach of contract as final payment to SSL Venture Capital for its 50 per cent stake in the company has not been made more than a year after this should have been done.

The sale agreement was expected to have been closed on June 30, 2021 upon finalisation of all payments and transfer of shares. The matter is now heading for the courts, as SSL Venture Capital presses Peart to honour the terms of their contract. In a notice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, where it is listed, SSL Venture Capital advised that no further information can be disclosed at this time as it is now a legal matter.

However, if there are any further updates, SSL Venture Capital reports that the market will be made aware through future releases. Founded in 2015, Bluedot Data Intelligence Limited is a full service market research, social media, and data insights company that provides critical-decision support services, data-driven strategy recommendations, social media optimisation solutions, and management consulting services to a wide variety of clients across industries and regions.

Its client portfolio includes government, private corporations, and non-governmental organisations, and the company boasts the Caribbean's first online insights community, Bluedot Comuna.

Demand notice served on Peart

The Jamaica Observer can confirm that Peart was recently served with a demand notice from SSL Venture Capital in the amount of US$215,000 plus late fees, representing the balance owing on the sale of its 50 per cent equity in Bluedot. It is understood that the final sale price was US$300,000, from which Peart made an initial payment of US$75,000 with the balance to be paid within six months. The deal for the acquisition of the shares was entered into with Peart on April 23, 2020, but having paid the initial amount of US$75,000 the Bluedot founder has been unable to make any further payment and had asked for more time to do so.

Having not got any positive word from Peart regarding the outstanding amounts, sources tell the Business Observer that SSL Venture Capital was faced with no other option but to serve a demand notice on Peart for all outstanding sums due. We contacted Peart who said his lawyers advised him not to comment. However, it is understood that Peart was questioning the process used to arrive at the deal whilst also asking for more time to come up with the funds to consummate the transaction, promising that as soon as he closes a particular deal, the funds would be forthcoming.

SSL principals declined to comment on the matter but inside connections say “Peart has gotten more than enough time to honour his commitment”.

In 2018 at the time of SSL Venture Capital's investment in Bluedot, Peart said the partnership with SSL Venture Capital was instructive and contributed significantly to the company's growth, setting the stage for the next phase. He added that the company will be more targeted and agile in its business operations as it looks to establish itself as the region's pre-eminent insights company.

Among Bluedot's short- to medium-term goals are expansion to other Caribbean territories and growing market share through continued innovation and client satisfaction. Bluedot was one of three companies in which SSL Venture Capital acquired equity interest in 2018.