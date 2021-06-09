Bob Marley's family partners with overseas company to bring Marley Natural cannabis portfolio to Jamaica

THE family of the late reggae legend, Bob Marley along with its overseas partner Docklight Brands, are bringing the Marley Natural cannabis portfolio to Jamaica.

This will be done through the soon-to-be-launched, first-of-its-kind Marley Natural dispensary to be located at the former home of the Jamaican music icon, which is now the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.

Marley Natural, which has been described as the world's first global cannabis brand, was born from a collaboration between the Marley family and Docklight Brands Inc, which holds exclusive global rights to Bob Marley cannabinoid products. The Marley Natural product line-up includes tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) products as well as accessories, which will be sold at its Jamaican dispensary.

CBD and THC are two of the most prominent cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant with a chemical make-up of 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. These compounds bind to neurotransmitters in the brain and affect things like mood, pain, sleep and memory.

Under Jamaican law, both residents and tourists can use cannabis for therapeutic purposes. However, users will need to get a doctor's note in order to be able to acquire cannabis legally.

Docklight Brands Inc is bringing Bob Marley's belief in the positive potential of the herb to consumers worldwide through anchor brands Marley Natural and Marley CBD, which offer a wide range of authentic products inspired by Bob's spirit, ideals and deep-rooted respect for nature. THC products include flower, pre-rolls, smoking accessories and edibles, while CBD products span beverages, topicals and confections, all crafted with intention and respect.

Dispensary to be opened later this year

The dispensary is expected to open later this year. The site has already received conditional approval from the Cannabis Licensing Authority, which regulates the industry. The opening of the dispensary will allow qualified consumers to enjoy authentic cannabis at the home of one of its greatest proponents.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Stephen Marley, one of the sons of Jamaica's undoubtedly greatest musician, in a statement announcing the launch of the dispensary remarked that, “along with music, herb was such an important part of my father's life. He was always a strong advocate for marijuana and all of its healing qualities. We are thrilled to honour him and his contribution to the world of music, and now cannabis at the Bob Marley Museum .”

For his part, chief executive officer of Docklight Brands, Damian Marano said, “We are thrilled to work with the Marley family to bring the Marley Natural portfolio to Jamaica through this flagship retail location. This unique cannabis experience will bring to life the ethos of Bob Marley. It is incredibly meaningful to have the first Marley Natural dispensary in the world at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica.”

Plans for expansion of dispensaries in Jamaica and overseas

One Draw Holdings, a Marley affiliate company that will have exclusive rights to the Marley Natural brand and name in Jamaica, has plans for another retail location at the Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston. Others locations throughout the island will follow suit.

The Marley Natural retail footprint is also set for overseas expansion with additional locations planned in North America. One Draw Holding was established in 2018 and is based in Kingston, Jamaica, and will have exclusive rights to operate Marley Natural cannabis retail locations and distribute Marley Natural cannabis products in Jamaica.

Docklight Brands, based in Seattle, is a pioneering consumer brand company focused on cannabinoid products. Docklight's portfolio of brands includes Marley Natural, Marley CBD, The Goodship, Irisa and Headlight. The company was founded by Privateer Holdings, the first private equity firm to invest exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis industry.