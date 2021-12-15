BOJ advances credit union oversight

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) on December 10, 2021 stated that it is awaiting the tabling and passage of two companion pieces of legislation through Parliament: The Credit Union (Special Provisions) Bill; and an amended Co-operative Societies Act (CSA) which will allow it to commence the licensing process for credit unions.

Jamaica's 25 credit unions, with an asset base of $143.63 billion as at June 30, 2021, are collectively less than one tenth the $2 trillion in assets owned by the island's eight commercial banks as at June 30, 2021.

The BOJ oversees the commercial banks under its portfolio of deposit takers. Meanwhile, it been has working for more than a decade to bring credit unions under its supervision.

A response sent by the BOJ to the Jamaica Observer stated, “We are now at an advanced stage of the legislative process.” It was noted that the Ministry of Finance & Public Service (MOF&PS) may issue further drafting instructions to the chief parliamentary counsel (CPC) if feedback on the latest draft of the Bill currently being reviewed by stakeholders warrants redrafting. Thereafter, the legislation will be tabled in Parliament for debate.

It added that the bank is “currently in the process of reviewing its operating structures and resourcing needs to ensure that it can effectively discharge its responsibilities under its expanded mandate” when the new DTIs are added.

The BOJ added, in further clarification, that the prudential supervision of the sector remains with the Department of Cooperative and Friendly Societies until the legal framework is settled.