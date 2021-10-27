BPOs compete for new talent

JOB search platform Caribbeanjobs.com has listed approximately 177 postings advertising openings for customer service talent in Jamaica. Most of them are from local business process outsourcing (BPO) firms that are engaged in a battle for new workers.

Some 44,000 workers are already employed in the sector which is said to be second only to tourism in terms of providing new employment.

Research by the Jamaica Observer revealed that average rates now being offered by companies are $40,000 fortnightly, which is an improvement over pre-COVID-19 offers of $26,000 fortnightly.

But while there may be competition for new workers, some companies are indicating that recruitment processes are nevertheless proceeding without a hitch.

Itel International Chairman Yoni Epstein said that all is going smoothly. “We don't have any challenges out of the norm here in Jamaica,” he said in reply to a Business Observer query. Itel International is currently seeking 1,700 workers.

Two new market entrants in Jamaica, Iterum Connections and London-based Ventrica, are expected to bring 1,200 new jobs.

Ibex International, which has also expanded in Jamaica, is seeking both customer service line staff as well as managers and supervisors. It is targeting 1300 new jobs this year.

“We offer a great starting hourly pay with incentives and bonus plans. We make sure you get paid while you learn through paid training. Want to find a place where you can actually get promotions and find a career path? Ibex will help you go as far as you would like to go. Need benefits? We have those too,” ibex posted on its website.

Ibex states on the jobs platform that the company is seeking talented customer service representatives “to assist the company's leadership team in the delivery of exceptional customer experiences on behalf of our clients. Customer service experience in a call centre or similar business environment is preferred but not a must, it was noted.

The requirements by other companies are similar and these include Teleperformance, Sutherland and Concentrix.

Many of the companies are hoping to get workers who already have training and experience in the industry.

Advanced Call Center Technologies, for example, says it is seeking customer service representatives to join its team, noting that customer service associates must be “problem solvers with good negotiation skills who are self-driven and motivated to meet individual service and sales goals”.

Other companies who have listed vacancies include Innovative Vision, Collective Solution BPO Limited and Hinduja Global Solutions Limited.

Alorica has increased its base pay. The company in its call says, “Apply to join our winning team and enjoy a rewarding career in customer service. We've increased our base pay. Job openings are for Kingston, Spanish Town and Portmore only.

Some contracts are short term. 27-in Touch in Montego Bay is soliciting full-time work-at-home customer service representatives for a two-month term “with a competitive salary”.

Continuum Global Solutions, also in Montego Bay, which is seeking chat and voice associates is touting its Fortune 500 clientele. The company said: “Continuum Global Solutions' customer care services and call centres are embraced by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.”

Other companies on the hunt for talented Jamaicans are VXI, Iterum BPO and Influx — which are all seeking customer service personnel in Kingston and St Andrew.