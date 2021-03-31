Building a fairer profession for all

When it comes to careers, everyone's journey is different. While there are common milestones for Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) finance professionals, there are myriad ways that people get to be where they want to be.

This fact isn't always obvious when a career journey begins. People often start with clear goals but along the way their interests change. Similarly, some people have no idea at all but end up in jobs and industries that perfectly suit their needs. The journeys are rarely straightforward, but with the tenacity to succeed, the majority of these individuals find themselves in great positions they couldn't have imagined when they began.

Looking at the different steps to success is highly effective in helping people just starting their career journey or making career decisions figure out their next move. Many find that the path to success isn't easily paved. Coupled with the fact that everyone is ultimately different, there's a lot to be learned from the journeys of those who've been there.

ACCA has recognised this and is aiming to champion success within its global community of women in finance in a new report that details the journeys of several women in finance from around the world. The new Leading Inclusion: Simple Steps and Significant Leaps report highlights the opportunities and obstacles they have faced in their pursuit of success. The individual stories shared, highlight career milestones and offer food for thought with reflections on a range of topics from balancing family life to job promotions. Given the real threat of inequality in the profession, the stories from these women provide much-needed career motivation to aspiring finance professionals everywhere.

The report highlights the distinctive views of a finance professional in the Caribbean, with a story from Dawn Williams from Barbados, who details how she built a solid career in manufacturing before setting up her own business called Resilia Accounting. Dawn had originally designed a payroll company for small businesses, but quickly found herself drawn into accountancy through the network she had built up during her career. She was also able to draw on the holistic approach to business she had learned as an internal auditor.

Another story is from Ayesha Al Zaabi in Abu Dhabi who shares her experience of transforming Dubai's Government processes through the Smart Dubai Government initiative. Ayesha was initially in charge of finance, but budgeting and procurement were soon added to her portfolio. She has also become an advocate for accountancy, encouraging more people in her organisation to gain ACCA qualifications.

The stories shared in this report all provide inspiration for any finance professional looking to succeed, as the accounts encourage those already in the profession and help them be alive to the opportunities around them. ACCA has had inclusion and access to all as a core value since it's foundation in 1904. Through presenting several stories from ACCA's women members and future members from around the world, people see that what may, at times, seem unachievable can in fact be attained.

Whatever stage you are in your career journey, hearing others stories can help to unlock the path to new goal. Similarly sharing your story can be a huge inspiration to others. Think about key parts of your career path, challenges, and choices:

• What has been the hardest part of your journey?

• What's the best decision you've made?

• Knowing what you know now, what advice do you have for others building a career?

For ACCA members, you could change someone's life in the future by nurturing the next generation of professional accountants through advocacy and mentoring programmes.

No one is immune to struggles, but through sharing experiences we can all learn from each other and approach circumstances more confidently. The pandemic has intensified the challenges that many people face with inequalities seemingly intensifying. So, this is the time to tell our own stories, learn lessons from each other and all play our role in building a fairer profession for all.

Read the report here: https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/professional-insights/global-profession/leading-inclusion-ssandsl.html

— Shelly Ann Mohammed is the head of ACCA Caribbean