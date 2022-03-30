Business District expanding

THE Business District — a service office organisation — has expanded following the opening of a new location at 19 Cargill Avenue in Kingston.

The new building, which was officially opened on March 24, was dedicated in memory of the late Professor Edwin Jones, who was chairman of the company from its inception in 1993 to the time of his passing in March 2021.

The company decided to expand after outgrowing its original space at 22B Old Hope Road in Kingston.

“That building got to a stage where it outgrew not just our projections but also the opportunities that were available, that building couldn't fulfil them. So, we decided on the approach of constructing a building for purpose,” said Maria Jones, managing director.

Among the challenges at the first location was limited parking spaces.

“We literally have parking now. If you know our other location, it's on Old Hope Road; we actually had to hire someone to deal with parking by itself, so we now have our dedicated parking of about 40 spaces,” said Business District director Asif Williams.

He stressed, “it never stopped the business from functioning and growing to where we are today, but now we're expecting more from this location. The next growth point that we've had is the location itself, it's much more accessible, it also allows for us to have this whole concept of the district 360, so publicly we use it to just differentiate the buildings.”

Between the two locations the Business District now owns and operate about 12,000 sq ft of space in Kingston.

The total investment in the new building is about $230 million.

Jones noted that the investment covers the purchase right through to construction including furnishings and equipment.

At the same time, Williams admitted that the investment cost ballooned throughout the construction process due to various socio-economic disruptions.

“We watched building materials soar, every month it was just going up, lumber, ply, concrete, everything was just climbing as we went on but we still got it to happen,” said Williams.

He noted that the construction project started at the end of 2020 which was still in the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the attendant supply chain issues it caused.

Notwithstanding, Jones disclosed, “We are projected to begin to make decent profit by next year. Our profit projections indicate that there's some for this year but not much, we won't be losing this year but we expect to make more in 2023.”

With that said, the company has decided to keep its affordable business model.

“I'm pushing for diversity, so I'm thinking of the virtual package being the lowest cost $5,000-$6,000 per month. That is where your business is represented here, your reception is here, your messages are received here and you have a business address here,” Williams stated.

“A part of us owning these properties is we wanted to be able to accommodate the most diverse of the companies that are coming up right now. We don't just want above halfway tree, that kind of mentality. We want people to think I can start a business now, it's affordable to me, I can avoid paying utility bills and still be on the road. I want the small businessman who just came up with his concept to understand that before he goes and spend on brick and mortar, he would be spending much less on staff, for example, if he's just giving us a rental,” he continued.

In the meantime, the managing director stated that the interest so far in the new location has been amazing, noting that most of her clients are legal professionals.

But Williams highlighted that the space is more multifaceted and can serve a wider array of business professionals.

“There's always the legal people, they have been the majority, more than 50 per cent of the business has been lawyers. But that's just because I believe they are the ones that realise they can use it immediately. In my own life I've seen where contractors could use it, just have your storage space somewhere else for your material or anything but let us be your virtual office and just meet your clients here when you're ready. You could be any kind of freelance consultant, you could do job interviews, head hunting, you can do those interviews here,” he added.

The new building has been retrofitted with wifi and desks in 10 separate office units of which only two are still available as well as a café and a co-working space on the top floor. The building is a three story edifice with the first floor being an open space which can be customised to the clients' needs.