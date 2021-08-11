Business notes...

Dividend announcements

Stanley Motta Limited has declared a dividend of $0.092 to be paid on September 6 to shareholders on record as of August 3. This payment totals $69.72 million and is the second-consecutive amount paid in 2021.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited (MDS) has declared a dividend of $0.07 to be paid on September 9 for shareholders on record as of August 25. This payment totals $18.42 million.

Market sales and events

4,000 shares were transferred to eligible employees of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited on July 30 under their Employee Share Purchase Plan.

A director of Jetcon Corporation Limited sold 241,562 shares of the company between August 3 and 4.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited has announced that they will be releasing their second-quarter results this Friday. This comes as Andre Mousseau was appointed as group chief operating officer which is in addition to his role as chief financial officer. The appointment became effective on August 1.

At the Jamaica Stock Exchange's recent annual general meeting (AGM), the proposed share option plan was deferred since only 69 per cent of the issued share capital had put in their proxy to vote at the AGM. In order for this special resolution to have been passed, at least 75 per cent of the voting capital had to be represented at the AGM. All other resolutions were passed unanimously except for the reappointment of one director which still was approved by shareholders.

MDS was appointed as the distributor for Miracle Corporation Limited's products under the True and Natural and Naked Care range of products.

Knutsford Express Limited's 2021 audited financials have been delayed to September 13 as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tropical Battery Limited has elected to file its audited financials within 60 days of the end of its financial year.

Trinidad and Tobago updates

Michael Quamina and Adrian Bharath retired as directors of Cinema One Limited at the company's annual general meeting held on July 20. As a result, Nadine Darmanie and Keston McQuilkin were elected as independent directors while Kurt Valley was appointed as a director.

First Citizens Bank Limited declared a dividend of TT $0.37 to be paid on August 27 to shareholders on record as of August 12. This payment totals TT $93 million and represents a 52 per cent dividend payout ratio for the quarter.

Angostura Holdings Limited has declared a dividend of TT $0.09 to be paid on October 25 to shareholders on record as of October 6. This payment totals This totals TT $18.56 million and represents a 50 per cent dividend payout relative to the second quarter.

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited has declared a dividend of TT $0.39 to be paid on August 30 to shareholders on record as of today. This totals TT $98.56 million and is a 102 per cent dividend payout ratio relative to the second quarter. The factory had been shut down for the month of May.