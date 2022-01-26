Business notes...

December Market Performance

138 Student Living Limited was the best-performing stock for December as its price grew by 39 per cent to $4.32. Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, Main Event Entertainment Group Limited, Dolphin Cove Limited, Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund, Paramount Trading Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (JMD), and Knutsford Express Services Limited were the other best performers for December.

KLE Group Limited was the worst-performing stock for December as it declined by 23 per cent to $1.79. 1834 Investments Limited, Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited, Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Jetcon Corporation Limited, PanJam Investments Limited, Proven Investments Limited (USD), and Elite Diagnostic Limited were the other worst performers for December.

Market Sales and Events

An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 40,295 shares on December 20. The trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Purchase Plan sold 5,000 shares of Sagicor Group on December 22. A senior manager of Lasco Manufacturing Limited sold 5,518 shares between January 13–14. A senior executive of Kingston Wharves Limited purchased 55,200 shares under the Employee Share Ownership Plan on January 17. A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited sold 2,519,107 shares between January 14 – 18 while four directors and a connected party purchased a total of 2,003,000 shares between January 17 – 18.

Productive Business Solutions Limited declared a dividend on its 9.75 per cent preference share of $126,808,767.01, to be paid on January 31 to shareholders on record as of December 31.

Fontana Limited's annual general meeting has been postponed from January 19 to February 9 at the Grand-A-View Restaurant, 7 Queens Drive, Montego Bay.

Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited has advised that it will upload its unaudited fourth-quarter financials by February 14 and audited financials by March 31. Nicola Chang Murphy has resigned from the compensation committee as of January 12. The committee currently compromises Noel DaCosta, Anthony Chang, Marshall Ogle, and Lissant Mitchell.

­— David Rose