Business notes...Business notes... Business notes...

Seprod Limited has declared a dividend of $0.50 to be paid on December 10 to shareholders on record as of November 26. This payment totals $366.77 million and a 71 per cent dividend payout ratio with respect to the third quarter.

Stanley Motta Limited has declared a dividend of $0.066 per share to be paid on December 6 to shareholders on record as of November 22. This payment totals $50.02 million.

Fosrich Limited has declared a dividend of $0.103 to be paid on December 6 to shareholders on record as of November 19. This payment totals $51.73 million.

GraceKennedy Limited has declared a dividend of $0.55 to be paid on December 16 to shareholders on record as of November 26. This payment totals $547.29 million and represents a 26 per cent dividend payout ratio.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited and Fontana Limited will be considering dividend payments tomorrow while Dolphin Cove will consider a dividend payment on Friday. Honey Bun (1982) Limited and JMMB Group Limited will consider interim dividend payments on November 24 and 25, respectively. Knutsford Express Limited's and NCB Financial Group Limited boards decided not to declare a dividend at their board meetings with respect to the 2021 financial year.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) sold 1,110,000 shares on October 29 for a total cost of $9.98 million. A director of Blue Power Group Limited sold 122,975 shares between September 29 and October 1. A director of Lumber Depot Limited sold 8,558 shares on October 4. A senior manager of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 13 million shares at $6.01 for a consideration of $78.13 million on November 1. Three connected parties sold a total of 19,209,966 shares at $6.01 on November 4 for a cost of $115.45 million. MJE purchased 7 million shares of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) on November 4 at $17.06 for a consideration of $119.42 million. Two connected parties of SVL sold 7,134,585 shares on November 4.

Pulse Investments Limited's 2021 annual report has been delayed and is expected to be released within 45 days of October 30. Sygnus Credit Investments Limited 2021 annual report has been delayed and is expected to be filed by December 12. 1834 Investments Limited has set December 14 as the day for its annual general meeting.

Justin Morin has resigned as a director of tTech Limited effective November 5. This was due to Morin accepting an executive role with tTech's auditors Ernst &Young.

Chief Accountant of Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited Rickie Williams has resigned effective November 15.

Group head of People and Internal Communications at Wisynco Group Limited Annette Morrison has resigned effective December 3.

— David Rose