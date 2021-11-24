Business notes...Business notes...Business notes...

Dividend Announcements

Eppley Limited has declared a dividend of $0.0372 to be paid on December 17 to shareholders on record on November 30. This payment totals $7.16 million.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund has declared a dividend of BBD$0.016 to be paid on February 21 to shareholders on record as at December 20. This payment totals BBD$2.18 million ($168.51 million).

Proven Investments Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.0016 to be paid on December 9 to shareholders on record as of November 25. This payment totals US$1.22 million ($188.21 million) and represents a 28 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Carreras Limited has declared a dividend of $0.21 to be paid on December 16 to shareholders on record as of November 26. This payment totals $1.02 billion and represents a 98 per cent dividend payout ratio.

VM Investments Limited has declared a dividend of $0.155 to be paid on December 10 to shareholders on record as of November 26. This payment totals $232.50 million and represents a 67 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Panjam Investments Limited has declared a dividend of $0.26 to be paid on December 16 to shareholders on record as of November 29. This payment totals $277.20 million and represents an 11 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (Class B) has declared a dividend of $0.0114 to be paid on December 16 to shareholders on record as of November 25. This payment totals $58.14 million. Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution (Class C) has declared a dividend of $0.0077 to be paid on December 16 to shareholders on record as of November 25. This payment totals $29.39 million.

Productive Business Solutions Limited declared a dividend of US$0.0109 to be paid on December 21 to shareholders on record as of December 3. This payment totals US$2 million ($313.74 million).

TransJamaican Highway Limited has declared a dividend of $0.0865 to be paid on December 20 to shareholders on record as of December 3. This payment totals $1.08 billion and represents a 7.27 per cent dividend yield.

Salada Foods Jamaica Limited (SALF) has declared a dividend of $0.055 to be paid on December 20 to shareholders on record as of December 3. This payment totals $57.14 million.

Lasco Financial Services Limited has declared a dividend of $0.04 to be paid on December 20 to shareholders on record as of December 1. This payment totals $51.21 million, the first dividend since August 2017 and largest payment to date.

Fontana Limited has declared a dividend of $0.10 to be paid on December 14 to shareholders on record as of November 29. This payment totals $124.94 million and is the largest payment since listing.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.0007 to be paid on December 17 to shareholders on record as of December 3. This payment totals US$200,217.72.

Dolphin Cove Limited has declared a dividend of $0.40 to be paid on December 17 to shareholders on record as of December 3. This payment totals $156.97 million.

AMG Paper and Packaging Limited has deferred the dividend consideration to its January 2022 board meeting.

Market Events

Nyssa-Kaye Darby has resigned as company secretary of Supreme Ventures Limited effective November 19. Dionne Reid has been appointed as the new company secretary effective November 20.

James Lechler has resigned as a director of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited effective November 18. Mr Lechler resigned in order to manage his personal and business affairs that require his full attention.

Lissant Mitchell has been appointed as a director and mentor of Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited effective November 11. The venue for the company's annual general meeting to be held today has been changed from their headquarters to the Liguanea Club,in St Andrew.

Timothy Hodgson will retire as chairman of Sagicor Financial Company Limited effective December 31. Independent Director Mahmood Khimji will assume the role as chairman.

A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 900,000 shares on November 15. An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 857 shares on November 17. A director of Mayberry Investments Limited sold 1,966,057 shares at $6.01 on November 1.

— David Rose