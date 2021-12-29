Business notes... Business notes... Business notes...

Executive and Director Appointments

Stephen Phillibert has been appointed to the Derrimon Trading Company Limited board effective December 15. Phillibert is the chief financial officer of Cornerstone United Jamaica Holdings Limited.

Donovan Perkins has resigned as a director of Jamaica Producers Group Limited effective December 31.

Steven Gooden has been appointed to the audit committee of TransJamaican Highway Limited effective December 16. John Bell has been appointed as the chair of the audit committee. Stephen Edwards and Dr Ventley Brown were selected directors of the company on the same date.

Alerie Hull-Duhaney has resigned as Seprod's group financial controller effective December 15. Peter J Thwaites has retired from the board of Seprod effective December 31 after 30 years of service, while Melanie Subratie has been appointed the chair of the superannuation committee effective January 1. Byron Thompson has been appointed the chair of the audit committee of Seprod's board to replace Subratie effective January 1.

Colin Roberts has been appointed as CAC 2000 Limited's first director for customer experience effective November 1.

David Walton has been appointed as the director of sales and marketing at Tropical Battery Company Limited effective November 9.

Kerry-Ann Lincoln will cease to be a senior officer of GraceKennedy Limited effective January 1 as she is seconded to Grace Foods (UK) Limited on January 1.

Kevin Donaldson has been appointed to the audit committee of Elite Diagnostic Limited effective December 23. Andre Ho Long has been appointed as the new chairman of the audit committee. The corporate governance and compensation committee now comprises four members.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of PanJam Investments Limited purchased 6,170 shares on December 16. A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 35,000 shares between December 15–16. A director and connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 160,000 shares on December 15. A senior executive of Wisynco Group Limited purchased 136,000 shares on December 20 under the long-term incentive plan. Michelle Chong sold 3,000,000 at $9.50 for a consideration of $28.5 million on December 14. A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited (JAMT) sold 475,319 shares on December 20. JAMT has purchased 45,998,918 shares of QWI Investments Limited between December 13–16 for a consideration of $39.70 million. This increases JAMT's stake in QWI to 43.6588 per cent of the subsidiary. Blue Power Group Limited purchased 13,153,658 shares of Lumber Depot Limited from Stony Hill Capital Limited at $3.11 for a consideration of $40.91 million on December 17. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund bought back 1,500 between December 17 – 20 under its share buy-back programme.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited has completed the additional US$150-million offering of its 5.30 per cent senior notes due May 2028. The total outstanding amount on the notes is US$550 million. The additional notes were given a credit rating of BB+ with a stable outlook by S&P Global Rating Services and BB – with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings Inc.

The Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed the good creditworthiness rating of PanJam Investments Limited, NCB Capital Markets Limited and its Cayman subsidiary. This corresponds to CariA on the regional scale. CariCRIS has downgraded Endeavour Holdings Limited's TT$400 million bonds from CariAA to CariA.

Wisynco's annual general meeting (AGM) will now be held on February 8 instead of February 3, while ISP Finance Services Limited AGM will be held on January 20.

Tropical Battery Company Limited has declared a dividend of $0.02 to be paid on January 30 to shareholders on record as of January 7. This payment totals $26 million.

Future Energy Source Company Limited has updated its dividend policy from an annual to semi-annual distribution at 25 per cent of net profits subject to the need for reinvestments.

Limners and Bards Limited will be considering a dividend payment today at its board meeting. The company should be releasing its audited financial statements as well.

— David Rose