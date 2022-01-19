Business notes... Business notes... Business notes...

Air Traffic Report

The Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) saw an 89 per cent improvement in total passengers for December 2021 to 108,600 passengers. NMIA had a 32 per cent improvement in total passengers for 2021 compared to 2020 with 830,500 passengers. The Sangster International Airport (SIA) recorded a 180 per cent improvement in total passengers for December 2021 to 341,100 passengers compared to December 2020. However, it remains down 24 per cent to the record 449,400 passengers passing through SIA in December 2019. SIA had a 60 per cent improvement for 2021 to 2,581,900 passengers compared to December 2020 while passenger traffic was down 45 per cent from the record 4,698,400 passengers in December 2019.

Market Sales and Events

A director of tTech Limited sold 700 shares on December 30.

A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited bought 253,538 shares on December 31.

An executive of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 27,433 shares on December 29.

A senior manager of Victoria Mutual Investments Limited sold 101,660 shares on December 15.

A senior manager of Lasco Manufacturing Limited sold 14,021 shares between January 5 – 10.

A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited purchased one million shares while a director sold 978,766 shares on January 7.

A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited sold 55,000 shares on November 11.

A director of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 250,826 shares between January 7 – 11.

A director of Honey Bun (1982) Limited sold 3,000,000 shares at $9.00.

A connected person of Eppley Limited sold 825,000 shares at $32.50 to another connected person for a consideration of $26,812.500 on January 7.

A director of Jamaican Teas Limited exercised his share option to purchase 2,600,000 shares at $1.50 on January 11.

Burbank Holdings Limited sold 11,061,847 shares of Fontana Limited at $7.50 for a consideration of $82.96 million on January 14.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited repurchased 27,700 shares and cancelled 28,900 shares during the month of December.

Debbie Clarke is no longer employed to Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited as its director of human resources effective January 4.

Tricia Edwards has resigned as the supply chain and inventory manager of FosRich Company Limited effective December 24.

Timothy Hodgson has resigned as a director of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited effective December 31. Hodgson was appointed to the board on May 13, 2020.

Carlinton Montgomery has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Berger Paints Limited effective December 28. He was also appointed company secretary on January 10.

Leo Williams has been appointed to the board of directors of Everything Fresh Limited effective January 10. He has been appointed to the audit committee, remuneration committee and as chairman of the corporate governance committee following Donovan Perkins' resignation.

Jetcon Corporation Limited will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on February 8 at the Knutsford Court Hotel. The AGM will be limited to 30 persons who present vaccination against COVID-19 while everyone else can watch via the company's social media platforms.

FCH Jamaica Assets Limited purchased a residential property in Kingston 6 recently. FCH Jamaica Assets Limited is a subsidiary of First Rock Capital Holdings Limited. The property was acquired as a joint venture with the full consideration not yet determined.

— David Rose