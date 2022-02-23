Business notes... Business notes... Business notes...

Market Sales and Events

An executive of Wisynco Group Limited purchased 3,000 shares on February 9. A director of Honey Bun (1982) Limited sold 150,000 shares at $9.91 for a consideration of $1,486,500 on February 9. A connected party of Tropical Battery Limited purchased 421,000 on February 11. A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 1,145,946 shares on February 10. A connected party of Jamaican Teas Limited sold 150,704 shares on February 11. A director of Massy Holdings Limited purchased 326 shares of the company on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange on February 14.

Angella Porter has resigned as the manager of administration at GWest Corporation Limited effective January 31.

Mark Suomi has been appointed to the board of directors of Seprod Limited effective January 31.

CAC 2000 Limited's annual report has been delayed until April 21.

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited's NAV increased from $11.34 to $12.42 for the fourth quarter (October – December).

Carreras Limited has declared a dividend of $0.23 to be paid on March 24 to shareholders on record as of March 4. This payment totals $1.12 billion.

Eppley Limited has declared a dividend of $1.05 to be paid on March 31 to shareholders on record as of March 15. This payment totals $202.09 million and is the largest payment to date.

Sterling Investment Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.00051 to be paid on March 17 to shareholders on record as of March 4. This payment totals US$213,552.91.

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited has declared dividend on its preference shares: seven per cent (B) – $0.035; five per cent (C)– $0.025; five per cent (D) – $0.025; and six per cent (E) – $0.03. These will be paid on April 1 to shareholders on record as of March 15.

QWI Investments Limited has declared a dividend of $0.035 to be paid on April 7 to shareholders on record as of March 15. This payment totals $47.78 million and is QWI's first dividend payment declared since incorporation in December 2018. Due to it being paid as franked income, the net payment to shareholders will be $0.035 per share. QWI intends to pay dividends twice a year.

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited will consider a dividend today at its board meeting while Supreme Ventures Limited will meet on Friday to consider a dividend payment to shareholders. PanJam Investments Limited will meet next Monday to consider its first interim dividend payment.

— David Rose