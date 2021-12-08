Business notes…business notes…business notes…business notes

Dividend Declarations

Kingston Wharves Limited has declared a dividend of $0.37 to be paid on January 17 to shareholders on record as December 16. This payment totals $529.17 million.

Paramount Trading Limited will consider a dividend payment at its board meeting today while General Accident Insurance Company Limited and Scotia Group Jamaica Limited will consider dividends later this week.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 30,626 shares between November 23-29. Executives and officers of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 298,562 shares on November 29. The executive chairman of tTech Limited purchased 120,000 shares at $4.49 for a consideration of $538,800 on November 24.

The Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund bought 1,216 shares between November 24-29 under its share buy-back programme.

A director of PanJam Investments Limited sold 400,000 shares at $66 for a consideration of $26.4 million to a connected party which bought 400,400 shares between November 30-December 2.

A senior manager of Mayberry Investments Limited sold 450,000 shares on November 19. A connected party of IronRock Insurance Company Limited purchased 30,000 shares on November 25.

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) sold 139,342,722 shares of Lumber Depot Limited on December 3 for a consideration of $383.29 million. MJE has fully exited its position in the stock.

Lois Sherwood has been appointed as Pulse Investments Limited's first director emeretia. She will no longer be a voting board member but will be at liberty to attend and participate in board meetings, annual general meetings and other official functions of the company.

Garfield Grandison has resigned as general manager of the The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited effective January 31, 2022. Group chief operating officer of the RJRGleaner Group Christopher Barnes will take charge of the operations until a new general manager is appointed.

Eric Scott has been appointed as chief financial officer of PanJam Investments Limited effective December 1.

Rory McNamara has been appointed deputy chairman of PROVEN Investments Limited following a board meeting on November 11.

Sharon McDonald has been appointed to the audit committee of Seprod Limited effective October 27.

Bridget Lewis has been appointed to the board of Victoria Mutual Investments Limited effective December 1.

KLE Group Limited expects to submit its third-quarter results by December 10, due to challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PROVEN Investments Limited has been assigned by the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) a credit rating of CariBBB (foreign and local currency) on the regional rating scale, and jmA on the Jamaica national rating scale. This equates to an adequate rating on the regional scale and good rating on the Jamaican scale. Caricris also reaffirmed the good creditworthiness for JMMB Group Limited and NCB Capital Markets Limited.