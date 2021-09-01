Business notes...business notes...business notes

Executive and director appointments

Mark Karol has been appointed as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of EquityLine Mortgage Investment Corporation. He replaces Roman Raskin who will continue to consult with the EquityLine Group of Companies. Due to his appointment as CFO, Karol has resigned as an independent director of the company and chair of the compensation committee effective August 18. The board still remains majority independent with four directors and another three executive directors.

Huron Gordon has resigned as the chief financial officer and company secretary of Berger Paints Jamaica Limited, effective this Friday, September 3.

Market sales and events

A connected party of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ) purchased 302,350 shares on August 13.

A connected party of NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) purchased 9,276,900 shares between August 23 and 24 in a transaction valued at $1.22 billion.

A director of Future Energy Source Company Limited purchased 2,215,295 shares between August 19 to 26.

A director of FosRich Company Limited sold 1 million shares on August 20.

A connected party of Supreme Ventures Limited purchased 151,000 shares on August 24.

A connected party of Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) sold 33,468 shares on August 26 while another connected party and senior manager purchased 57,296 shares on August 30.

A senior manager of Lasco Manufacturing Limited sold 1,899 shares on August 16.

A connected party of IronRock Insurance Company Limited purchased 20,000 shares on August 26.

A connected party of GraceKennedy Limited (GK) purchased 1,000 shares on April 13. GK also listed 40,185 shares on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, which brings the total issued shares to 995,069,405 units as of September 1.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited has listed 12,270 shares, which raises the issued share capital to 163,263,898 as of August 30.

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has sold 128,886,100 shares of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) at $9, for a transaction value of $1.16 billion, to 4 connected parties which purchased a cumulative amount of 128,934,290 MJE shares. The sale by MIL represents 10.73 per cent of MJE's issued share capital. This comes after MIL purchased 60,989,209 MJE during the second quarter (April – June).

Portland JSX Limited successfully completed a private placement of US$5 million ($775 million) worth of cumulative preference shares. The preference shares mature in 5 years and are to be serviced from the returns of related investments. The proceeds were used to co-invest in a capital raise of Portland Caribbean Fund II portfolio company, Outsourcing Management Limited which trades at itelbpo.

Eppley Limited's 8.25 and 8.75 per cent preference shares will be delisted today from the Jamaica Stock Exchange after being suspended on August 25. Eppley listed its latest preference share offering of 5, 7.25 and 7.75 per cent preference shares on August 17.

The Sygnus Real Estate initial public offering has been extended for 3 weeks until September 10. It was originally scheduled to close on August 20.

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited will be considering a dividend payment at its September 10 board meeting to be paid in October.

Radio Jamaica will be considering a dividend payment on September 6 and expects to file its 2021 annual report by September 13.

NCBFG (NCB Financial Group) has announced today as the effective date for redemption of its 6 per cent unsecured fixed rate USD idexed bond. It was suspended from trading on the JSE's bond market on August 26 and will be delisted today. The outstanding principal on the bond was US$140.48 million ($21.34 billion).

ISP Finance Services Limited has decided to postpone its September 16 annual general meeting due to the COVID-19 situation. As a result, the company will be seeking to hold the meeting in a virtual format through the Supreme Court.

CPJ and Fontana Limited have delayed the publication of their 2021 audited financials due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and Government lockdowns. Both companies are aiming to publish the financials by September 30 and October 13, respectively.