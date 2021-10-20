Business notes Business notes Business notes

Executive and Director Appointments

Patrick Smith has been appointed a director of Carreras Limited effective October 8. He replaces Chairman Oliver Holmes who has decided to retire at the company's upcoming annual general meeting and not seek re-election.

Marian Ross has been appointed as a director of Sterling Investments Limited, effective August 12.

Morin Seymour has retired from the board of 1834 Investments Limited after 21 years of service. Seymour was appointed to a special project committee.

Dustanni Barrow has resigned as co-general manager for Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc effective October 8.

Market Sales and Events

A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 52,837 shares between October 6-14.

Two directors of Jamaica Producers Group Limited purchased 2,831,558 shares on October 8.

A connected party of Barita Investments Limited sold 300,000 shares between October 5-8 while a senior manager sold 50,000 shares on October 11.

A director of Honey Bun Limited sold 3,884,683 shares between September 27-28.

A connected party of Wigton Windfarm Limited purchased 1,940,000 shares on October 6.

A senior manager of Mailpac Group Limited purchased 50,000 shares on October 7.

A director of Blue Power Group Limited sold 24,233 shares between September 29 and October 2.

A director of Lumber Depot Limited sold 8,588 shares between October 1-4.

The trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Purchase plan and Sagicor Long-Term Incentive plan sold 4,000 and 107,226 shares, respectively on October 13.

Shares numbering 100,000 in Kingston Wharves Limited was transferred to a director and senior executive on October 12 as part of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. On September 23 and under the company's long-term incentive plan, 180,000 shares of Wisynco Group Limited was purchased by a director.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited has called an extraordinary meeting for November 9 to adopt the share option plan and amend the company's articles of incorporation.

— David Rose