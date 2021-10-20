Business notes Business notes Business notes

Business notes Business notes Business notesWednesday, October 20, 2021
|
Executive and Director Appointments
Patrick Smith has been appointed a director of Carreras Limited effective October 8. He replaces Chairman Oliver Holmes who has decided to retire at the company's upcoming annual general meeting and not seek re-election.
Marian Ross has been appointed as a director of Sterling Investments Limited, effective August 12.
Morin Seymour has retired from the board of 1834 Investments Limited after 21 years of service. Seymour was appointed to a special project committee.
Dustanni Barrow has resigned as co-general manager for Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc effective October 8.
Market Sales and Events
A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 52,837 shares between October 6-14.
Two directors of Jamaica Producers Group Limited purchased 2,831,558 shares on October 8.
A connected party of Barita Investments Limited sold 300,000 shares between October 5-8 while a senior manager sold 50,000 shares on October 11.
A director of Honey Bun Limited sold 3,884,683 shares between September 27-28.
A connected party of Wigton Windfarm Limited purchased 1,940,000 shares on October 6.
A senior manager of Mailpac Group Limited purchased 50,000 shares on October 7.
A director of Blue Power Group Limited sold 24,233 shares between September 29 and October 2.
A director of Lumber Depot Limited sold 8,588 shares between October 1-4.
The trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Purchase plan and Sagicor Long-Term Incentive plan sold 4,000 and 107,226 shares, respectively on October 13.
Shares numbering 100,000 in Kingston Wharves Limited was transferred to a director and senior executive on October 12 as part of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. On September 23 and under the company's long-term incentive plan, 180,000 shares of Wisynco Group Limited was purchased by a director.
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited has called an extraordinary meeting for November 9 to adopt the share option plan and amend the company's articles of incorporation.
— David Rose
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy