First Rock changes registrar
BUSINESS NOTES...BUSINESS NOTESWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
First Rock Capital Holdings Limited has decided to change its registrar, transfer and capital distribution agent from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)-owned Jamaica Central Securities Depository to Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited – Registrar Services: Group Legal Trust & Corporate Services. The company's audited financial statements have been delayed by another two weeks to April 30. This has been attributed to the unforeseen delay in some audit procedures due to the impact of COVID–19.
TransJamaica Highway gets new managing director
With Frenchman Thierry Parizot demitting office on Friday next, Ivan Anderson has taken up the role as managing director (MD) of TransJamaica Highway Limited from Monday. Anderson, who already serves as the MD of the National Road and Operating Construction Company, will take up this new role at a time when the Highway 2000 East-West is seeing a continued hit to its revenue from various government measures related to COVID-19. The firm paid out a quarterly preference share dividend with respect to the first quarter on April 13.
PJX refinances bond
Portland JSX (PJX) has refinanced its $520 million (US $3.56 million) debt early with a new $600 million bond. The debt, which was a five-year term loan facility from Victoria Mutual Investments Limited, was taken out in July 2019 with the full debt facility drawn down by April 2020. Unlike an ordinary bond, which just has terms speaking about repayment, this bond can be converted to equity at a price to be determined. If PJX decides to do a secondary public offering, merger or similar transaction within five years, the bond would be repayable prior to maturity.
Insider trades and appointments
Less than two days after the announcement by Jamaica Producers Group Limited's joint venture acquisition of Geest Line Limited, a director sold six million shares to a connected party which was valued at $144 million. This is one of the several insider trades to occur over the last couple weeks. The other companies included Supreme Ventures Limited, CAC 2000 Limited, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited and Lumber Depot Limited.
Caribbean Cement Limited has appointed Barbadian Alysha Shepherd as its assistant company secretary to its board. Apart from being a member of the Barbados Bar Association, she is the group legal advisor to Arawak Cement Limited which is a subsidiary of its intermediary parent company Trinidad Cement Limited.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy