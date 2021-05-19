Business notes...business notes

JSE goes to court with representative action

As the current measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) limits the ability for companies to hold in-person annual general meetings (AGM), the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has applied to the Supreme Court through a representative action with 23 other companies to gain approval for virtual AGMs. This is the second major representative action that the JSE has done after initially filing in June 2020 when 16 other companies joined the JSE to gain permission from the courts. This latest action by the JSE covers AGMs to be held in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with the limit being extended so long as Jamaica is declared a disaster area under the DRMA.

Jamaica Teas Limited (JAMT) is leading its own request to the Supreme Court as it tries to gain permission along with QWI Investments Limited and KIW International Limited for virtual AGM's. After navigating 2020 without the court's permission, JAMT is now required to seek the court's guidance so that it doesn't breach its statutory requirements under the Companies Act.

Employees get share grants

Eligible Sagicor Group Jamaica staff received 3,000 shares of the company under its Employee Share purchase plan on May 13. Panjam Investments Limited (PJAM) also issued 572,376 shares to three directors and three senior managers under its executive long-term incentive plan on May 14.

Grain costs rising

With global commodity costs rising sharply in the last year, more grain and flour companies are passing off some of the cost increases to customers as their earnings get impacted. According to Trinidad's National Flour Mills Limited (NFM), wheat prices have increased by 25 per cent over the last year with soybean meal and corn prices rising by 40 and 60 per cent, respectively. NFM further stated that grain prices are expected to continue rising for the remainder of 2021. Jamaica Flour Mills recently increased their prices between eight to 11 per cent last week as they felt the pinch of price increases. This was compounded by a five per cent depreciation of the Jamaican dollar against the United States dollar along with a 38 per cent jump in oil prices since January. Freight costs have also catapulted by nearly five times as the global supply chain network reels from the initial COVID-19 shock.

Dividend Season

As more companies report positive earnings, more companies are returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends. Some of the most recent payments include Mailpac Group- $0.05; Honey Bun - $0.036; PJAM - $0.15; Sagicor Select Funds Financial - $0.0056; Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing and Distribution - $0.0105; GraceKennedy Limited - $0.45; Eppley Limited - $0.0372; Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund – BBD $0.008; tTech Limited - $0.053. Proven Investments Limited, Caribbean Cream Limited, Carreras Limited, First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (FRCH) and JAMT are all considering dividend payments over the next two weeks.

First Rock sells Dolla Financial Services

First Rock confirmed in its audited financials last week that it is selling its stake in Dolla Financial Services Limited after acquiring it last year March. The consideration for which it is being sold for is US$1.1 million which compares to the US$500,000 it paid to acquire its original 75 per cent stake. First Rock also benefited from US$180,978 in dividends from its former subsidiary in the year.