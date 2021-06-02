Business notes…business notes

More Delayed Reports

With the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupting the operations of many companies, more firms have requested an extension on the submission of their required reports. Excluding Lasco Manufacturing and Lasco Distributors, every other company which has its financial year ending for March 31 has submitted a delay notice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). Most companies have requested an extension up to July 15 which covers the 45-day extension granted by the JSE. Mayberry Investments Limited and Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) were expected to submit their 2020 annual reports at the end of May. Sagicor Select Funds Limited has stated that its annual report should be out by June 15.

Dividends Galore

Although 2020 saw many companies cut back on their dividend payouts associated with the need to preserve cash amid the pandemic, several firms have come out of the gate with record payments to shareholders. Cigarette distribution company Carreras Limited declared its highest ever dividend of $0.25 per share which amounts to $1.21 billion. This will be paid to shareholders on June 23 for shareholders on record as of June 7. Even Caribbean Cream Limited declared its highest payout of $0.0694 which totals $26.27 million since being listed in 2013. First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (FRCH) declared a dividend of US $0.0006 which totals US $171,615.20 and will be paid on June 11. Fontana Limited and Jamaica Teas Limited (JAMT) declared a $0.08 and $0.01 dividend, respectively, with payment set for June 28.

Sales and Options

Two directors of JAMT sold 3.7 million shares between May 12 –20. A JAMT director exercised his long-term share option on May 28 to purchase 12 million shares while another three JAMT directors exercised their share option on May 31 to purchase 6.3 million shares in the company. Two connected parties of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 10.1 million shares while another purchased 22,959 shares between May 14 – 19. A MJE connected party bought 50,000 shares in the company. A Jetcon Corporation director purchased 721,589 shares between May 20 – May 26. A Sagicor Group Jamaica connected party sold 966,000 shares while another connected party bought 7.2 million shares between May 19 and 20.

Bessa Developments Ready

The Bessa Project between Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited and KLE Group Limited will be maturing in August. The eight-acre project saw the development of property in Oracabessa, St Mary which started in 2018. The 86 villas have a cost between US $260,000 per unit for the Oceanfront Condo's and US $550,000 for the River Condo's. The proceeds from the project should assist KLE in capitalising the business and funding future real estate projects. The project should be complete by December.

Developments in T&T

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) has elected Ian Narine as its new chairman following Ray A Sumairsingh's decision to step down from the role after five years. Sumairsingh will continue to sit on the board of the TTSE which he has served on since April 2003. Anton Gopaulsingh has been elected as the deputy chairman of the TTSE after being a director for five years.

Agostini Limited noted in a market filing that it intends to acquire 100 per cent of Process Components Limited. The company is a supplier of industrial, oilfield and energy related products to the Trinidad and Tobago market. The transaction is scheduled to close by July 31, 2021.