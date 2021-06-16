Business Notes…Business Notes

Appointments to board and executive

iCreate Limited has appointed Dominic Summers as president of the iCreate Institute which comprises the educational division of the company. Summers is a software developer, product designer and digital trainer within the Code Fellows Program at iCreate. His appointment was effective on June 7.

Other appointments included Janene Shaw's appointment to IronRock Insurance Company Limited, Danielle Melville's promotion to deputy managing director of Tropical Battery Limited and Heather Goldson's appointment to the board of Key Insurance Limited. Camille Chatoor was appointed to the board of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited effective June 8. Brandon Smith was appointed as a director of ISP Financial Services Limited. His appointment came after the passing of former executive director and Chief Operations Officer Primrose Smith.

Seprod gets debt rating

Caribbean Information & Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has assigned a good credit worthiness rating for Seprod Limited. The good designation falls in line with a CariA or jamA on the long-term rating scale. The manufacturing and distribution company has an unsecured $1.6 billion bond which is due in full by July. They also have a $713.25 million Citibank loan and an unsecured $185-million short-term facility from JMMB Bank maturing in the third quarter. CariCRIS reaffirmed Massy Holdings high (CariAA) rating along with NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) Limited getting a reaffirmed rating of adequate (CariBBB).

Canadian banks recovering

After a turbulent year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, various Canadian banks have been reporting strong performance in their most recent quarterly results. Scotiabank Canada reported an 85 per cent jump in its second quarter earnings to CA$2.29 billion ($279.26 billion) with its six months performance firmly at CA$4.55 billion. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) reported net income of CA$1.65 billion ($201.42 billion) for its second quarter compared to the CA$392 million in the comparative period. CIBC's Caribbean subsidiary (FCIB) reported a consolidated net profit of US$22.61 million for the second quarter. Scotiabank and CIBC will pay out a CA$0.90 (CA$1.1 billion) and CA $1.46 (CA$652.52 million) dividend in late July. However, FCIB chose not to pay out a dividend due to the current market conditions affecting the regional bank.

Supreme Court approves virtual AGMs

The Supreme Court has approved the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE) representative action which will allow it and 23 other companies to hold their annual general meetings (AGM) virtually for 2021 and in continuance of Jamaica being declared a disaster area. Several other companies have received approval from the courts to hold their AGMs virtually in recent weeks as the restrictions limit the holding of a physical in-person AGM. Justice David Batts was the presiding judge for the JSE's representative action.