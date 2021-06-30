Business notes...Business notes

Sagicor Financial Company extends share buyback

After its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) expired last Monday, Sagicor Financial Company (SFC) had its NCIB renewed by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) from June 24, 2021 to June 23, 2022. Under the new NCIB, SFC will be allowed to purchase up to 9,131,133 of its common shares, which represents 10 per cent of the public float. Based on the average daily trading volume for the 26-week period ending June 16, 2021, standing at 8,574 shares, SFC will be limited to repurchase up to 2,143 shares in its daily purchases except for block transactions. Under the initial NCIB, SFC repurchased 4,424,621 shares valued at CA$26,768,757 up to June 16, which was just slightly below its revised target of 8 million shares but above the original 4-million share target. SFC had 145,654,793 outstanding common shares as of June 16. Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital and Meny Grauman from Scotiabank also issued their price targets of CA$8 and CA$9, respectively.

SFC also issued a notice to holders of its 8.875 per cent senior notes, due in 2022, that it intends to do an early redemption. SFC plans to redeem these notes on August 11, with the remaining value of the notes set at US $188 million. SFC raised US$400 million in new senior notes at a rate of 5.30 per cent, with a redemption date of May 13, 2028. SFC repurchased US$130 million of its 2022 notes in May from the proceeds of the 2028 notes. SFC has US $70 million in fresh capital that it can deploy across the group as needed.

Dividend announcements

Even with the pandemic slowing business down, Wisynco Group Limited still remains adamant on returning value to shareholders. This has been demonstrated in its largest dividend payment since being listed with a declaration of $0.20 per share or $750 million. The payment will be made on August 5 to shareholders on record as of July 15. Wisynco held $6.90 billion in cash at the end of March. Lasco Manufacturing Limited and Lasco Distributors Limited have declared dividends of $0.0726 and $0.065 per share or $300.05 million and $228.20 million, respectively. Both payments will be made on July 26 to shareholders on record as of July 8. Elite Diagnostic Limited will be considering its first dividend payment at its board meeting on July 5, while Kingston Properties Limited will be considering a dividend payment today.

Executive and board changes

Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) has made several changes to the title of board members. Jeremy Barnes will now hold the title of managing director, which is a consolidation of his former role as chief executive officer and director. Lyden “Trevor” Heaven was appointed as executive chairman, while Eaton Perkins was selected as the lead independent director.

Adrian Lee-Chin has decided to take a leave of absence from the NCB Financial Group and National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited boards as he focuses on pressing personal issues.

Market sales and events

Two directors of Jamaica Teas Limited sold 573,256 shares during the period of June 17-23. A senior manager of Lasco Financial Services Limited sold 350,000 shares on June 22. A manager of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 271,013 shares during the period from May 27 to June 23. A connected party of Kingston Wharves Limited sold 34,371 shares during the period of June 21-24. A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited sold 354,697 shares between June 16-18.

A FESCO director bought 13,911,503 shares on June 18. Two connected parties of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 90,802 shares on June 15. A connected party of Elite Diagnostic has sold 289,567 shares between May 20 and June 18.

QWI Investments Limited's net asset value (NAV) has surpassed its post initial public offering NAV of $1.34 to close the week of June 25 at $1.37 per share. This is compared to the $1.08 at the start of the financial year and $1.21 at the end of March. Lumber Depot Limited and Blue Power Group Limited 2021 audited financials have been delayed until July 14 due to the restrictions across the country impacting the audit process.

New trillion-dollar company

After being listed on the Nasdaq with a peak market capitalisation of US$104 billion on May 18, 2012, Facebook hit a new milestone on Monday as it became the most recent publicly listed company to hit a US$1-trillion market cap. It joins other US tech giants like Amazon.com Inc, which hit its trillion-dollar valuation in the middle of the pandemic. Microsoft Corp joined Apple Inc last week as it became the second company to hit a US$2-trillion valuation after the release of its Windows 11 software. Only State-owned Saudi Aramco is valued at more than US$1-trillion, while all of the other firms are based in the United States as independently owned firms.