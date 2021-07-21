Business notes ...business notes

Dividend Considerations

Kingston Wharves Limited's shareholders on record as of today will receive a dividend per share of $0.23 to be paid on August 18. This payment comes up to $328.95 million.

Carreras Limited, Sterling Investments Limited (SIL), JMMB Group Limited, Access Financial Services Limited, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), Lumber Depot Limited and Blue Power Group Limited will be considering dividend payments to shareholders over the next 2 weeks.

Executive and Director Changes

• Matthew Hogarth has resigned from the boards of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and Carreras Limited effective August 13. Hogarth resigned from Barita Investments Limited in March and from Ironrock Insurance Company Limited and CAC 2000 Limited in December 2019.

• Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited has appointed Charles D'Agostino as the general manager of operations as of July 1.

• Mayberry Investments Limited has appointed Josephine Bennett-Darmand as its chief financial officer as of June 28.

Anna Young has resigned as company secretary of SSL Venture Capital Limited effective May 30. AspireSec Limited was appointed the new company secretary on July 16.

Market Sales and Events

• An SVL director sold 31,124 of the company's shares between July 15 and 16.

• A connected party of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited purchased 15,320 shares between July 14 and 15.

• Two directors of Future Energy Source Company Limited bought 7.1 million shares on July 14.

• A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 60,300 shares on July 12.

• A connected party of Panjam Investments Limited purchased 4,154 shares between July 8 and July 12.

• Two connected parties of Sagicor Group Jamaica sold 137,776 shares on July 9.

• A connected party of Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund sold 5,069,963 shares to another connected party on July 7.

Barita has revealed that it wants to consider issuing 160 million new shares with an option to upsize by another 80 million units at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 3. This will be the company's second additional public offering after it raised $13.5 billion last September. With a share price of $81.82 as of Monday, an offering price between $60 – $80 could see the investment firm raise between $9.6 billion and $12.8 billion before being upsized, and a possible $14.4 billion to $19.2 billion on upsize. Barita received permission last year to issue up to 300 million shares and offered 260.6 million shares

Prestige Increasing Prices

Prestige Holdings Limited will be increasing the cost of its menu items for KFC in the coming weeks. This will see an additional TT$2.05 ($45.28) to TT$10 ($220.90) being added onto most offerings that will also include the revision of menu components as well. Two items will be removed (sandwich deal and 3-wing combo) while three revised menu items will see no price changes. Valpark, Westmall and UWI St Augustine will see their branches remaining closed due to the lack of traffic at those locations. Prestige CEO Simon Hardy noted the spike in supply chain costs and raw material items like chicken and drinks forced the company to increase prices. He further explained that cost increases are being revised across all the brands, which include Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays, Subway and Starbucks. The staff complement wasn't fully rolled out due to the unknown demand for their product. Indoor dining is still restricted in Trinidad and Tobago, which just reopened for business after two months of lockdown measures. Restaurants of Jamaica, which operates KFC in Jamaica, has increased prices at almost three different intervals during 2021 due to the spike in costs to operate in the pandemic.