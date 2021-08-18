Business Notes...business notes

Dividend Announcements

Panjam Investments Limited (PJAM) has declared a dividend of $0.20 to be paid on September 16 to shareholders on record as of August 26. This payment totals $213.23 million and represents the third dividend declared this year.

Cargo Handlers Limited has declared a dividend of $0.11 to paid on September 21 to shareholders on record as of August 27. This totals $45.79 million.

Barita Investments Limited declared a dividend of $3.029 to be paid on October 7 to shareholders on record as of September 23. This payment totals $3.29 billion and is the company's single-largest payment to date.

Proven Investments Limited declared a dividend of US$0.0010 to be paid on September 10 to shareholders on record as of August 27. This payment totals US$759,432 and represents a 2.38 per cent trailing, twelve-month, tax-free dividend yield.

Sterling Investments Limited has declared a dividend of US$0.000588 to be paid on September 13 to shareholders on record as of August 27. This totals US$244,042.47 based on a share count of 415,038,221.

Eppley Limited declared a dividend of $0.0372 to be paid on September 15 to shareholders on record as of August 31. This payments totals $7.16 million and is the third-consecutive dividend paid in 2021.

ANSA McAL Limited has declared a dividend of TT$0.30 to be paid on September 9 for shareholders on record as of August 25. This payment totals TT$52.86 million and represents a 60 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited will be considering a dividend payments on August 27.

Executive and director changes

PJAM appointed Joanna Banks as a director of the board on August 11. Banks recently took up the role of CEO on July 1.

Roger Rambharose of Prestige Holdings Limited was appointed the vice-president for KFC and Pizza Hut effective August 9.

Louisa Rodriguez resigned from the board of Trinidad Cement Limited on August 4. Fernando Jose Reiter Landa was appointed on the same day to fill the vacancy which arose from Miss Rodriguez's resignation.

Barita appointed Percival Hurditt and Ian Anderson as heads of financial risk and non-financial risk enterprise management on June 14. Carolyn Keane was appointed as head of strategy, planning and analysis effective July 15.

Market sales and events

A director of AMG Packaging and Paper Company purchased 293,345 shares of the company on July 26.

Connected parties of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 126,393 shares between August 10 to 12.

GraceKennedy Limited listed 16,789 ordinary shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Thursday which pushed the outstanding share capital to 995,029,220 shares.

Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) has completed the redemption of its 8.875 per cent 2022 notes through it subsidiary Sagicor Finance (2015) Limited. US$196.28 million was used to redeem the remaining US$187.94 million in principal and accrued plus unpaid interest remaining. SFC repurchased 1,215,521 shares during its second quarter for a total cost of US$6.2 million. SFC is on track to complete its share buyback programme which was renewed for a year with 9,131,133 shares authorised for repurchase. SFC repurchased 1,816,900 shares in July valued at CAD$11.28 million.

Despite offering 2 million shares for sale to improve the liquidity of Guardian Holding Limited (GHL) on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, NCB Global Holdings Limited (NCBGL) only sold 451,612 shares. Thus, NCBGL's direct holding in GHL has decreased from 61.97 per cent to 61.78 per cent or 143,326,379 shares.

International terminal passenger traffic into Sangster International Airport in St James was down by 28.9 per cent for July 2021 relative to July 2019 when there was no COVID-19 in existence. A total of 314,300 people passed through the airport relative to 442,000 in July 2019. At the same time, 96,000 international terminal passengers passed through the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.