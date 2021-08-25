Business notes...business notes

Dividend Announcements

Sagicor Financial Company declared a dividend of US$0.05625 to be paid on September 20 to shareholders on record as of August 30. This payment should total US$8.2 million.

Caribbean Cement Company (CCC) has approved the formation of a committee to lead the development of a dividend policy to direct the administration, declaration, and payment of dividend to shareholders. Following the approval by the committee and board of directors, the dividend policy will be presented to shareholders for review and implementation at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Jamaica Public Service Company will consider a dividend to its Class F preference shareholders to be paid on September 22 to shareholders on record as of September 8.

Market Performance

Ciboney Group was the best-performing Main Market stock for July as its price rose by 48 per cent to $0.49. Kingston Properties, Radio Jamaica, and QWI Investments all saw their stock prices improve by more than 10 per cent. Palace Amusement was the worst performing stock for July as its price declined by 29 per cent to $1,033.76. First Rock Capital Holdings (JMD shares), 138 Student Living and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy (JMD shares) all declined by more than 12 per cent.

Ironrock Insurance Company was the best performing Junior Market stock for July as it increased by 22 per cent to $3.60. SSL Venture Capital, ISP Financial Services, Medical Disposables, and Supplies and Future Energy Source Company were the other best-performing companies on the Junior Market.

Main Event Entertainment Group's stock price declined by 17 per cent to $4.51 by the end of July. CAC 2000, Express Catering, and Blue Power Group all declined by more than 10 per cent.

For the first seven months of the year, Salada Foods, Ciboney, Lumber Depot, Jamaican Teas, and Fosrich were the best-performing stocks with prices up by at least 87 per cent.

Executive and Director Changes

David McDaniel has stepped down as chairman of Stationery and Office Supplies on August 4, but remains the managing director of the company. Stephen Todd, who is the director of sales and marketing, was appointed chairman of the board at the same meeting.

Mark Kerr-Jarrett has been appointed to the board of Elite Diagnostics, effective August 13.

Rezworth Burchenson was appointed a director of Kingston Properties at its annual general meeting (AGM) on July 14.

Market Sales and Events

A director of Jamaican Teas sold 400,000 shares on August 16.

Two connected parties of Sagicor Group Jamaica sold 181,702 shares on August 17. A connected party of Ironrock Insurance purchased 218,701 shares between August 13 to 16.

A director of Barita Investments sold one million shares on August 16. A director of Future Energy Source Company purchased 1,315,144 shares between August 16 to 18.

A senior officer of GracKennedy exercised his stock options in acquiring 146,187 shares on August 13, pursuant to the company's long-term incentive scheme.

A connected party of Mayberry Investments sold 2,010,372 shares, while another connected party purchased 10,000 shares on August 19.

A connected party of Supreme Ventures Ltd purchased 74,162,304 shares of the company, while three connected parties sold a cumulative 74,089,947 shares valued at $1.4 billion on August 17.

Lasco Distributors has increased prices of some products as of Monday. The company cited the rising product supply and freight costs as reasons for increasing the prices of its goods.

Ttech has decided to host its 2021 AGM in a fully virtual format after initially selecting a location for an in-person meeting.