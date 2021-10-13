Business notes...business notes

September Performance

ISP Financial Services Limited (ISP) was the best-performing stock during the month of September as it rose by 35 per cent to $23.50.

Pulse Investments Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD shares) Barita Investments Limited, Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, Productive Business Solutions Limited, 138 Student Living Limited, Portland JSX Limited, and Future Energy Source Company Limited were the other best-performing stocks in the month.

Palace Amusement Company (1921) Limited was the worst-performing stock for the month as it declined by 30 per cent to $788.47. Kingston Properties Limited, Access Financial Services Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Ciboney Group Limited, SSL Venture Capital Limited, Knutsford Express Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited, and Dolphin Cove Limited were the other worst performers in the month.

Radio Jamaica Limited remains the best-performing stock year to date as it remains up 121 per cent to $3.78. Salada Foods Jamaica Limited, Jamaican Teas Limited (JAMT), FosRich Company Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, Lumber Depot Limited, and Ciboney Group Limited are the other top performing stocks for 2021.

Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD shares) is the worst-performing stock year to date as it remains down 66 per cent to $15. Palace, Wigton, Key Insurance Company Limited, CAC 2000 Limited, Access Financial Services Limited, Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (USD shares), and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (JMD shares) are the other worst-performing stocks for 2021.

Executive and Director Appointments

Allison Mais has been appointed as the head of strategic planning for GraceKennedy (GK) Limited effective October 1. She currently serves as the head of digital strategy for the GK Financial Group Limited.

Shanique Thompson has been appointed as the finance and accounting manager for Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited.

Anjean Mclean has been appointed as the chief risk officer of Massy Holdings Limited effective October 1. Eugene Tiah retired as executive vice-president and executive chairman of Massy's Gas Products portfolio on September 30 with Vaughn Martin taking over the role as of October 1.

Market Sales and Events

Three directors of Panjam Investments Limited (PJAM) were issued 31,107 shares in lieu of director fees for the third quarter while a connected party sold the same number of shares on September 29. A connected party of PJAM purchased 1,245 shares on October 5.

A director of Blue Power Group Limited sold 98,752 shares on October 1.

A senior manager of Mailpac Group Limited sold 100,000 shares on October 1.

A senior manager of Barita Investments Limited sold 19,000 shares on October 4.

A connected party of NCB Financial Group Limited purchased 1,120,000 shares on October 1 at $127.50 for a consideration of $142.8 million.

A connected party of Eppley Limited sold 3,144,676 shares to another connected party for a consideration of $102.15 million.

A connected party of Elite Diagnostic Limited sold 369,330 shares between October 1 – 5.

An officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited sold 60,000 shares on October 6.

A connected party of Ironrock Insurance Company Limited purchased 100,000 shares on September 28.

A senior officer of Jamaica Producers Group Limited purchased 32,450 shares on October 5.

A connected party of Supreme Ventures Limited sold 30,888 shares on September 29.

A director of ISP sold 907 shares between September 15 – 23.

A connected party of Jetcon Corporation Limited purchased 69,290 shares on October 4.

A connected party of Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited purchased 1,218,976 shares between September 28 – 30.

A connected party of Mayberry Investments Limited purchased 94,033 shares on September 30.

A director of JAMT sold 199,520 shares on September 30 and October 1.

A connected party of JAMT sold 8,827,467 shares between September 29 – October 4.

Shareholders of TransJamaican Highway Limited's eight per cent redeemable preference share will be paid their quarterly dividend tomorrow.

MJE's net asset value declined from $12.42 at the start of July to $11.34 by the end of September.

Palace Amusement Company's 2021 audited financials have been delayed with the company expecting to file them by November 15.

ISP Financial Services has entered into a loan purchase agreement with Mundo Finance Limited which will give it the right to purchase loans from a medium-sized loan portfolio.